Throwing Shade with Prive Reveaux Sunglasses

Clever holiday gifting sometimes comes from well-priced presents that seem far more expensive. That’s true for handsome Privé Reveaux Maestro Metal Sunglasses, one of the newest in the brand’s fabulous, and fabulously affordable, unisex eyewear line. Don’t buy them just because brand spokesperson Jamie Foxx loves them. buy them because they’re polarized, sturdy and comfortable, resistant to scratches, glare, and impact, and offer superior optical clarity with 100 percent UVa/UVb protection. The maestro metal shades come in four colors and two sizes, in a classic style that agrees with any face shape. $39.95. priverevaux.com

