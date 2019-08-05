DreamScape: Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney

Top Posts
Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney Australia

The Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney is “quintessentially Sydney.” Situated in the heart of the city, guests have the perfect view from their rooms and suites. Wake up and see The Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, both within walking distance from the hotels front steps. Explore everything the vibrant city has to offer then return to the hotel to relax and luxuriate. Spend the day at Chi, their top-rated spa, to experience holistic treatments highlighting Australian healing techniques and botanical ingredients indigenous to the region. Afterwards, head to the 36th floor for cocktails at the Blu Bar then dinner at the award winning Altitude Restaurant. The floor-to-ceiling windows provide a panorama of the Sydney Harbour and beyond. It is the best dining experience in the city with the finest contemporary Austrailian cuisine. Rates from $195 per night. 176 Cumberland St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. Tel: +61-2-9250-6000. www.shangrila.com/sydney/shangrila

