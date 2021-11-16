INTRODUCING THE ICELANDVERSE

Iceland is one of our favorite destination. Besides being a land of stunning natural wonders, the residents of this island nation have an amazing sense of humor. What better way to promote their country than with a video parody of Facebook’s Meta announcement. Created by Inspired By Iceland, the producers cleverly use subtle humor and parody to welcome people to visit Iceland saying:

“Iceland is inviting the world to enter the Icelandverse, an immersive open-world experience millions of years in the making, that will allow people to be present with each other in captivating real-life spaces. After millions of years in development, Iceland brings you ‘Icelandverse’, an entirely immersive open-world experience. It isn’t a single place that was built alone and it wasn’t built overnight, Icelandverse is actual reality, it’s Iceland.

This groundbreaking service allows users to discover Iceland’s breath-taking surroundings and endless landscapes in real life, from stunning waterfalls, soothing hot baths, the Northern Lights… and moss. Users can explore and navigate their way through the many different layers of captivating reality just by visiting.

Or if you are looking to be present with people in real-life spaces, Iceland’s charming residents are on hand to show you the country they call home. A place where you are able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more. It’s not necessarily about spending more time together—it’s about making the time spent together more meaningful.” You May Also Enjoy The Incredible Allure Of Iceland The Incredible Allure of Iceland Globetrotting Iceland Globetrotting Iceland