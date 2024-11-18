Home » The Eldred Preserve | Sullivan Catskills, NY

The Eldred Preserve | Sullivan Catskills, NY

A Dreamscape

by Our Editors
Bradstand Pool

THE ELDRED PRESERVE SULLIVAN CATSKILLS, NEW YORK

The Eldred Preserve, a 600-acre resort located in the Catskills area of New York is a unique hospitality experience that seamlessly weaves together the very best of three Sullivan County legacies: the Eldred Preserve, the Bradstan Country Hotel, and the Homestead Restaurant. Two hours north of New York City, the expansive-yet-intimate resort is a contemporary, luxury version of what the classic Catskill experience used to be. The Bradstan Boutique Hotel at The Eldred Preserve includes an eight-room inn, three five-room lodges, and five 700-square-foot stand-alone cabins. Every room has floor-to-ceiling windows, with many rooms featuring fireplaces and walk-out balconies. At The Homestead Restaurant + Lounge, guests enjoy modern farm- to-table steakhouse cuisine in a number of experiential spaces, including a wine-tasting room, private dining room, sunroom, large outdoor terraces, social fire pit areas, and elegant mezzanine-level piano lounge. On a recent stay here we spent our afternoons relaxing by the pool, swimming, and enjoying craft cocktails before heading to The Homestead Restaurant for dinner with friends. Make sure to try their Caprese Mousse with Heller’s Farm tomatoes, fresh mozzarella mousse, scape pesto, and balsamic glaze. From the perfectly cooked steaks to the fresh fish and homemade pasta, everything was delicious. Afterwards, stroll the property and enjoy the sites and sounds of nature before heading back to your room or suite for a perfect night’s sleep. 1040 State Rte 55, Eldred, NY. Tel. 845-557-8316. Room rates from $452. theeldredpreserve.com

Amazing Places to Hike in Upstate New York

Amazing Places to Hike in Upstate New York

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

