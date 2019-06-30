Discover a Taste of Paradise in Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades

There’s a big difference between dining and being a “foodie.” A foodie is passionate about taste, presentation and execution, and they know that dining should be an experience for all the senses. That’s why every foodie should visit Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades.

Known as Florida’s Paradise Coast, the area has become a culinary mecca for top chefs and restaurants. In fact, the Paradise Coast is consistently named among the best food cities in the United States. With fresh-from-the-Gulf seafood, seasonal stone crab, local produce and farm-to-table ingredients, this is a place where every dish delivers both freshness and flavor.

Start your food tour in walkable Downtown Naples, where you’ll find everything from exquisite seafood to international fare. Stroll along the European-style looks of 5th Avenue South for a bite at the trendy Hobnob Kitchen and Bar, succulent

seafood at Truluck’s and Ocean Prime, or delicious Persian at BHA!BHA! Persian Bistro. Of course, with a city name like “Naples,” there’s no shortage of classic and modern Italian restaurants, such as Osteria Tulia, Caffé Milano, Bellini on Fifth, BiCE Ristorante or Alberto’s on Fifth. Turn onto 3rd Street South for incredible seafood at Sea Salt, Mediterranean food at Mediterrano, steaks at D’Amico’s The Continental, and more hearty Italian at Campiello and Barbatella. In North Naples you’ll discover the glamorous gastropub Cavo Lounge— along with its monthly Tea Dance Brunch Party with drink specials, DJs and drag shows. Likewise, Bambusa Bar & Grill blends food and fun with organic, gluten-free options, freshly made pasta and regular events like karaoke, Musical Magic nights and Bambusa Babes Drag Show.

Every visit to Florida’s Paradise Coast calls for some quality beach time. On Marco Island, we recommend getting your fill of sun, surf and sensational food. For some casual fun, check out CJ’s on the Bay or enjoy a prohibition-inspired happy hour at The SpeakEasy Marco Island. Experience breathtaking beach views and meals at Sale e Pepe at the Marco Beach Ocean Resort or Ario at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort. And best of all, since it sits right on the Gulf of Mexico,

Marco Island is the perfect location for a dinner date and a sunset show.

Tired of trendy? Get authentic, Old Florida fare down in Everglades City. City Seafood, Triad Seafood Market & Café and Camellia Street Grill are all excellent places to try down-home Southern dishes, super-fresh seafood, and even alligator. And while you’re there, make time for a kayaking or airboat eco-tour through the Everglades for a true Florida adventure.

Being a foodie doesn’t limit you to just food. The craft beer scene is booming on Florida’s Paradise Coast. Check out local favorites like Naples Beach Brewery, Riptide Brewing Company, Bone Hook Brewing, Marco Island Brewery, Oil Well Craft Beer and Ankrolab Brewing.

A visit to Naples, Marco Island and the Everglades is meant to be savored in more ways than one. Treat your taste buds to a vacation on Florida’s Paradise Coast. Learn more at ParadiseCoast.com/Dining.