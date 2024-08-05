Home » Key West Welcomes Revelers to Womenfest Sept. 4-8

A Key West Tradition for 20+ Years

by Our Editors
Womenfest, themed “Fire & Ice Fantasy” for 2024, has been presented by the Key West Business Guild for more than 20 years

One of North America’s largest gatherings of LGBTQ women will take place Sept. 4-8 in Key West, featuring a diverse roster of festivities ranging from women-centric bike tours to watersports, saucy soirees and even a gala prom night. Womenfest, themed “Fire & Ice Fantasy” for 2024, has been presented by the Key West Business Guild for more than 20 years. A September tradition for singles, couples and groups of women, the festival spotlights the inclusive atmosphere and attractions that have made Key West an internationally acclaimed lesbian and gay vacation destination.

Womenfest’s 2024 festivities begin Wednesday, Sept. 4, with a 6 p.m. welcome party at Winslow’s Bungalows, 725 Truman Ave. featuring small bites, live music and drink specials.

The schedule Thursday, Sept. 5, includes a celebratory brunch and a “beach bash” overlooking Key West Harbor. The Women, Words & Art Poetry Reading and Art Exhibition is to follow at 6 p.m. at The Little Room Jazz Club, 821 Duval St.; while a sunset sail aboard the luxury vessel Argo Navis features libations, gourmet appetizers and a chance to view the sun sinking beneath a blue-water horizon.

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7, festival attendees can explore Old Town Key West and learn about the island’s influential women on a fun-filled Key Lime Bike Tour. The tours begin at 9:30 a.m. and end with a slice of luscious Key lime pie. Friday’s other attractions include a clothing-optional sandbar and snorkel trip on the Blu Q catamaran and a 5:30 p.m. “90s female alt-rock show” by Marjory Lee & The Misspellings.

Saturday night brings Womenfest’s anticipated highlight: the “Fire & Ice Fantasy Prom,” complete with all the trappings – but with a Key West twist. Attendees are to dress in lavish prom attire and dance the night away to tunes spun by the renowned DJ Rude Girl. Hosted by the American Legion at the legion’s Post 168 at 803 Emma St., the gala also is to include a live performance by the celebrated all-female soft-rock band Antigone Rising.

Womenfest participants can end their weekend the “Key West way” with two island city traditions slated for Sunday, Sept. 8. The adults-only Mangoes Sunday Drag Brunch starts at noon at the 700 Duval St. restaurant, combining stellar entertainment and delicious cuisine. And no one should miss the original Sunday Tea Dance at La Te Da, 1125 Duval St., with beloved DJ Rude Girl.

Womenfest information, tickets and complete schedule: gaykeywestfl.com/womenfest/
Key West visitor information: fla-keys.com/keywest or gaykeywestfl.com

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

