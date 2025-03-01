Home » Stay & Play In Alexandria During WorldPride 2025

Stay & Play In Alexandria During WorldPride 2025

Couple enjoying the Alexandria Waterfront (Photo by Mike Mielcarz)

The Alexandria Waterfront (Photo by Mike Mielcarz)

Sitting right across the Potomac River from Washington, DC is Alexandria, VA, a hidden treasure and a convenient place to stay during WorldPride 2025.

For five years in a row, Alexandria has been given a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign Municipality Equality Index. Alexandria embraces the LGBTQ+ community and features a variety of unique small businesses, a lively arts and culture scene, and a wide variety of flavorsome culinary options.

This year, quite a few hotel properties are offering special WorldPride Hotel Packages. Read on to see our curated list of options:

The Hotel AKA Alexandria, designed by world-renowned architect and designer Piero Lissoni, has a “Celebrate with Pride” package that consists of a two-night stay with a late check-out, two roundtrip scenic Potomac Water Taxi tickets to Washington, DC for WorldPride celebrations, and complimentary Pride accessories, including a disposable camera to capture all of those memorable Pride moments. Cheers with two complimentary Pride cocktails at a.lounge+bar, the hotel’s signature restaurant. For the month of June, a.lounge will feature specialty cocktails with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Safe Space NOVA, a local Northern Virginia organization committed to assuring the inclusion and well-being of LGBTQ+ youth. (Available bookings from May 23 to December 31, 2025)

Hotel Heron, a chic 134-room boutique hotel that opened in June 2024 has a “Allies of Alexandria” package offering guests a guaranteed late check-out and an armful of customized Hotel Heron products, including a hand fan, sunglasses, and a Pride-themed fanny pack to store all of your WorldPride memorabilia. Enjoy a customized cocktail at Good Fortune, the hotel’s rooftop bar where one dollar from each cocktail sold will be donated to the LGBT Meeting Professionals Association of Alexandria, the first and only organization dedicated to advancing, connecting, and empowering LGBTQ+ meeting professionals. (Available bookings from May 1 to June 30, 2025).

The charming Morrison House Old Town Alexandria and the alluring Alexandrian Hotel, Autograph Collection have a World Pride Package designed to captivate you in the essence of acceptance, joy, and love. The package includes a fan, a welcome tote bag, and a $10 metro pass for transportation to downtown DC for the WorldPride celebrations. Two drink vouchers are included in the package as well, where you can toast with a WorldPride specialty cocktail at King & Rye, a contemporary bar and restaurant located in The Alexandrian Hotel. For every purchased package, $10 will be donated to the Safe Space NOVA organization. (Available Bookings from May 21 through June 30, 2025).

There are also a few LGBTQ+ events happening in Alexandria during June including:

Get to WorldPride from Alexandria via scenic Water TaxiMetrorideshare, or bikeshare.

Start Planning Your WorldPride Getaway to Alexandria

