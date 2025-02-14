The Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament Returns

One of the most exciting events for the LGBTQ+ Community this spring season will be The Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament, which will welcome attendees from around the world for three days of vibrant fun from Thursday, April 24th through Saturday, April 26th.

Lexus has been a trusted partner in promoting diversity and inclusivity and will be returning for its fifth year as the title sponsor. And this year, 2025, Lexus is expanding its partnership with GPL by becoming the Title Sponsor of the 2nd Annual International Gay Polo Tournament taking place in Lexington, Kentucky in September from the 4th to the 6th.

The Wellington, Florida tournament, in its 15th year, will be held again at the private Patagones Polo Club. This year Patagones’ expansive grounds will feature a sculpture exhibition from the Sladmore Gallery of London.

The weekend’s events will kick off with the Players Welcome Reception (by invitation only) on Thursday, April 24th. Then, on Friday the 25th, guests will enjoy refreshing cocktails, devour delicious bites, and groove to some music while wearing their most outrageous wig at the GPL Polotini Presents Wigstock event. This event is a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and last year it raised more than $100,000 for the non-profit.

On Saturday, April 26th many attendees will gather together and compete in the popular Tailgate Competition. Each tailgate will create its own unique experience that adds to the overall exhilaration and playfulness of the day. The finals of the Senator’s Cup will also take place on Saturday and will feature international teams of LGBTQ+ polo players.

There will be a VIP tent option available for those who wish to dine field-side while observing the matches. The tent will feature a luncheon and open bar.

All of these events will create a culture of equality, high fashion, and togetherness to empower and inspire lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals in fields of sport and beyond.

“Lexus has long been a loyal partner of the Gay Polo League. Their commitment to diversity, excellence, and inclusion mirrors our own,” says Chip McKenney, president and founder of the Gay Polo League. “As the International Gay Polo Tournament celebrates its 15th anniversary, we could not be more delighted to see this relationship grow,” he says.

