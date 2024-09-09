The Growing Allure of Independent Accommodations

Discover the best-kept secret in travel: independent accommodations. More space, authentic experiences, and affordable rates await!

When it comes to accommodations, travelers today are looking to get the biggest bang for their buck. They want more space—a lot more space—and they want to be able to bring their pets. They crave “authentic” experiences over cookie-cutter chain hotels, and they are booking longer stays in places where they can cook, work with fast WIFI, enjoy privacy, and avoid high hotel rates. This is why it’s no surprise that short-term rental accommodations, whether a boutique hotel, Airbnb, vacation rental, inn, glamping and B&B, have skyrocketed in popularity, with millions of travelers, like myself, preferring them.

Independent accommodations are not only more affordable and spacious than traditional large-chain hotels, they’re also one the best kept secrets in travel. I should know. I was a loyal brand hotel junkie for 15 years. I treasured moments I’d wander into a lobby, adore my suite, and dine in whatever star chef restaurant was on a rooftop. There was comfort in familiarity. This changed, however, when I visited friends in Amsterdam a couple of years ago. We booked a three-bedroom Airbnb right on the canal, an enviable and intimate location. We met the owners, young Dutch guys who revealed the best local spots. A few months later, my friend and I checked into an inn in the Catskills, New York. We didn’t have to worry about key cards (room entry was via mobile) or deal with elevators (not always fun when traveling with a dog). We practically had an outdoor pool and hot tub all to ourselves, and it wasn’t overrun with hundreds of other guests and their children.

The more I experienced the expanded personal space, value, and unique amenities that came with independent properties, the more I shifted in that direction. I preferred booking places with under 30 rooms (even on weekends, you feel as though you have an entire property to yourself). Many independent properties exist in city centers or sprawling rural countryside, so you don’t miss out on the mesmerizing views large hotels tout. Dining is more “local” and “homemade,” and the level of intimacy is unrivaled. Luxury independent accommodations sparkle with personality and character, and often feature hand-picked art and amenities. Ultimately, independent property owners have a lot more freedom, and with the accommodations I’ve checked into, you feel the heart and soul of the property.

This is not to say that I’ve abandoned chain hotels completely. I couldn’t travel without staying in the likes of Four Seasons or Ritz Carlton, but now I do a bit of both on a trip if I have the time (and depending on the destination). There are wonderful new chain hotels that continue to open across the country, but I will always prefer the indies that offer plenty of space for my dog, are easier on the wallet, and encourage working remotely. Independently owned properties are also more conducive to meeting people, should you want to be social. In a chain hotel, you’re likely to mingle in the bar, yet smaller properties with less rooms feel designed to allow more personal interaction with other guests, whether in the breakfast room or the outdoor garden with a pool.

THE RISE OF INDEPENDENT PROPERTIES

The “best kept secret” of hospitality is no longer a secret. In fact, independent accommodations are in the spotlight like never before. According to Hospitality.Net, the short-term rental market, including boutique hotels, vacation rentals, B&Bs and other independently owned, non-chain properties, is a $115 billion industry that is continuing to grow. According to Expedia’s recent Travelers Insights report, year over year demand for “unique and differentiated” vacation rentals, such as cabins, chalets, farm- houses, house boats, country houses and lodges, was up triple digits, and up by more than 50% compared to Q3 2019 (just before the pandemic). Also, more people were interested in vacation rentals over traditional hotels. This is based on travelers seeking unique experiences, private accommodation options, and traveling with larger groups.

On its website, Airbnb announced guests had stayed in over 72,000 cities and towns this past summer, showing tremendous growth in the market.

Business travelers are also skipping chain hotels for more authentic, less corporate style accommodations since they are traveling with their families and extending “bleisure” trips. They’re booking properties with multiple rooms, kitchens, backyards, outdoor spaces, and private entrances. Independent properties offer beneficial amenities that may be more challenging for major hotel brands (such as kitchens, washer/driers, private pools and backyards, driveways/free parking), which ultimately saves travelers money.

Price is also a major factor. Chain hotels had been increasing rates ever since the pandemic. American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) reported chain hotel rates rose significantly in 2023. This price surge was also predicted by CNBC as far back as June 2022, primarily since the hotel industry needed to compensate for losses from Covid-19 and stay competitive with current inflation costs.

Independent accommodations have become a lot more popular because more people are opening them, whether renting out their private spaces or buying second homes to turn into vacation rentals to supplement their income, according to The Wall Street Journal. Airbnb also released data indicating 2022 saw a significant increase in new listings, and new hosts in the US earned over $1.8 billion, up 34% from the previous year. Big name brands may be an easy and convenient “go to” for vacations, but companies offering independent properties and vacation rentals, such as OneFineStay, Vacasa, and eviivo Collective, are becoming more common in travel lexicon.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth of bookings and reservations from our hoteliers, hosts, and property owners, many who have rooms booked for several weeks straight through 2023,” says Michele Fitzpatrick, CEO of eviivo, a leading hospitality tech company that provides an award-winning property and guest management platform for the world’s best independent accommodations and their owners, all part of eviivo Collective (eviivo.com/us/eviivo-collective), a first-of-its-kind collection of unique, notable, and luxury independent properties in the world.

“More and more people are also opening properties across the U.S. because there is now a significant demand for non-chain hotel stays, and of course, it puts extra money in their pockets. One of our property owners opened an Airbnb in 2019 on a sheep farm. During the pandemic, it was booked solid for months since people wanted to travel but not stay in hotels. Her success led her to open more unique, small-sized properties, and now her company Be Still Getaways (bestillgetaways.com) earns $3 million a year with over 100 properties in her portfolio.”

Witnessing the popularity of short term rentals, large-chain hotel brands have taken action to be part of this movement. Marriott, the first major hotel company to offer equal benefits and health benefits for the same-sex domestic partners and spouses of associates, was the first hospitality brand to identify the rising demand, and in 2019, launched Homes and Villas by Marriott International (homes-and-villas.marriott.com), tapping into the luxury home rental market with over 2,000 curated homes throughout the US, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America (all of which participate in Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, meaning guests can stay in a vacation rental and gain loyalty points as they do so). Marriott entered the market- place because customer demands were evolving. Now, its portfolio comprises over 120,000 homes, and over 96% of bookings are Marriott Bonvoy members, proving hotel lovers are finding the value in vacation rentals.

“When we launched Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy in 2019, we knew that many of our guests, particularly our Marriott Bonvoy members, were already renting homes,” says Jennifer Hsieh, Vice President, Homes & Villas by Marriott International. “We wanted to be able to meet this demand by offering members premium and luxury vacation rentals they can trust, while rewarding them for their travel. Our homes go through a rigorous vetting process so our guests can expect elevated standards for safety, design, quality, guest experience, and amenities.”

During a pilot program, Marriott discovered that the average guest stay was more than triple the typical hotel stay, proving that a typical traveler wanted bigger spaces equipped with multiple bedrooms, kitchens, laundry, and other offerings, such as private pools. Through Marriott, guests can now stay in unique, memorable vacation rentals, whether a cottage in California wine country or a castle that sleeps 17 in Ireland.

“Vacation rentals are great for certain trip purposes: a milestone birthday celebration among friends, multi-generational family reunions, families traveling who want homes beach or lakeside,” says Hsieh.

Independent accommodations aren’t a trend, they’ve become the gold standard of hospitality. In fact, as more and more open across the country, allowing travelers to truly discover destinations like a local, with myriad benefits, perks, and amenities to boot, I wanted to share with you four very different independent properties, from vacation rentals to boutique hotels, I recently checked into and would return to again and again.

WYLDER HOTEL

WINDHAM, NEW YORK

Once the Wylder Hotel (19 NY-296. Tel. 518-734-4510. wylderhotels.com/windham) in The Catskills announced its grand opening in September 2022, I had it on my radar. After all, The Catskills, a two-hours drive from Manhattan, is an all-time favorite destination for me and other New Yorkers who seek a serene, countryside haven teeming with beautiful mountains, over 300 hiking trails, gushing waterfalls, farm-to-table dining and abundant wildlife. What I love most about the Catskills is the number of charming boutique hotels and vacation rentals that perfectly integrate with the “small town” feel that keeps the Catskills low key and intimate. New properties like Wylder offer a level of luxury and touch of rustic modern charm (without compromising comfort) that you’re hard pressed to find in these neck of the woods.

I’m not surprised Wylder Resort in the sleepy town of Windham, New York, was voted Best Resort in New York by Travel + Leisure (World’s Best Awards 2023). Nestled on a quiet street along a tranquil river, Wylder did a significant overhaul to former, 160-year-old Thompson House Resort, respecting the “bones” and original features of the historic institution (stained-glass windows, for example) while modernizing exteriors, such as wide plank oak floors, Carrara marble in bathrooms and Adirondack chairs for all balconies. The 20-acre property spanning seven lodges (some directly across the street from the main house) is quite commanding for Windham (I’ve visited Windham many times, and never did Thompson catch my eye until Wylder’s makeover). But the property isn’t getting high marks on aesthetics alone. Wylder offers a slew of high-end, modern amenities affluent travelers seek: fast WIFI; both mountain and E-bikes; an outdoor, wood- fired sauna (a signature amenity Catskills properties are becoming known for); pickle ball court; outdoor firepit (a S’mores package awaited in my room upon check-in); a massive recreation room with arcade games, ping pong, pool and chess; and an outdoor heated saltwater pool (a rarity for Catskills!). “Above and beyond” is an understatement, but in some strange, wild way, it didn’t feel over the top. What Wylder does right is what many Catskills properties lack: enough activities (and free events, such as yoga) to keep guests busy and happy.

The entire property is dog friendly (there were at least 4 adorable pooches while I was on property), but Wylder took “dog friendly” to a whole other level. I was surprised to see a separate, sizable dog run behind swaying hammocks—this is in addition to abundant, sprawling lawns pets can roam.

The lobby is warm and inviting, equipped with a fireplace, antique couches and a library. On-site restaurant Babblers, serving farm-to-table American comfort food, offers an eclectic menu and it rivals some of the more popular local eateries. The meals on the outdoor patio were so thought- fully prepared, bold with flavor and enjoyable. The cheeseburger with fresh angus and cheddar is a meal I’d drive back for (I had withdrawals from the twice-fried house cut fries). While brunch was memorable (the juicy, panko crisp fried chicken and silver dollar buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup and hot honey hit all the right spots), I was pleasantly surprised with the bakery offering scrumptious and flavorful, fresh-baked goods for light breakfasts, such as sausage egg and cheese on a house made roll.

There are 110 room, all equipped with balconies or patios, spread throughout the property (two are multiple-room stand-alone rentals, perfect for wedding parties or guy getaways). I booked The Big Suite, a ground-floor room with bright colored furniture and plenty of windows for sunlight, as well as a double-sized patio offering unobstructed, nature-loaded views of the surrounding foliage and Wyndham Mountain (and an awe-inspiring full moon the nights I stayed).

If anyone had been looking for me that weekend, they’d find me at the pool next to the main house. I don’t take small details that enhance experiences for granted (such as the smart idea of the surrounding wooden fence that makes the pool area feel more high end and intimate), and it’s perfect location facing the sunset and mountain.

What truly stood out for me at the Wylder was service. The young locals who keep the lights on were genuinely friendly, whether back of house or front desk, and always quick to respond, take action, and do it all with a high-degree of grace and professionalism. Service is the hallmark of a great hotel, in addition to thoughtful design, comfort, and amenities, and Wylder—remote, luxurious, understated, and exceptional—made my weekend getaway in the Catskills quite unforgettable.

MARRIOTT HOMES & VILLAS VACATION RENTAL FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA

It’s rare that I credit a property solely for an unforgettable travel experience, but my first family vacation in more than a decade was special due to the place we stayed. It was the first time I had booked through Marriott Homes & Villas (homes-and-villas.marriott.com), and it was perhaps the only time I spent hours on a travel site marveling at spectacular (and in most cases, million dollar) villa options. Once I decided on a property I knew my family would love, the process was similar to any vacation rental platform (with pre-arrival email including door code access and other details). It was a seamless booking experience.

Travel is shifting to accommodate what people want, meaning there will be more and more travelers checking into boutique hotels, Airbnb’s, vacation rentals, inns, and unique accommodations, such as castles and boats.

Upon arriving at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, I was surprised and relieved that our villa, Harbourview Key, was only a 15 minute drive away. The home could have been a cover for Architectural Digest. In fact, after staying in over 700 hotels and resorts, including dozens of vacation rentals in the past 15 years, nothing left me staggering like Harbourview Key. The vacation rental was perched on the harbour facing Port Everglades, the famous cruise port, while yachts of all sizes cruised back and forth along the water.

The $10 million villa, which opened last year, is essentially a private mansion. The property has six bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, sprawled over three floors (and yes, there’s an elevator inside). The house is equipped with a game room, an open gourmet kitchen with high-end, high-tech appliances, wet bar, living room with whopping 85-inch smart TV (integrated with all streaming networks like Hulu and Netflix), a laundry room, a separate dog wash, extra-fast WIFI, 4 bicycles, beach gear (chairs, cooler and cart) and carefully curated “tropical” artwork. Every bedroom was equipped with at least a 60” Smart TV.

Outside, the private front courtyard offered table tennis and croquet (as well as a play space for Ruby), but it was the back of the villa where my family and I spent most of our time. The villa offered an outdoor grill, covered patio, heated swimming pool with underwater lights, as well as an extended overwater deck with fire pit, and a private sandy beach (at low tide). On the second level, a spacious, wrap-around terrace had a swinging chair with memorable aerial views.

The majority of the rooms face the harbor. I took the room on the ground floor, which had sliding, floor-to-ceiling glass doors for instant access to the pool deck, while my parents took the master bedroom, complete with a gargantuan bathroom with glass-enclosed rain show- er, a separate egg-shaped tub, and a walk-in closet nearly the size of the smallest bedroom.

My father, an avid fisherman, was thrilled with the convenience of fishing right off the deck (he brought his fishing gear for the trip), and my mother, an avid cook, was over the moon with the high-end kitchen to cook Korean meals. The look on her face was similar to those entering the whimsical kitchen on Gordon Ramsey’s Masterchef. Rates start around $1,500 a night. If you’re traveling with friends, you’d spend a lot more at a hotel with six rooms, and you wouldn’t have the luxury of a private pool, kitchen that felt like a Williams Sonoma model, private, fenced-in outdoor space for dogs that have the freedom to be unleashed, and of course the perfect setting on the harbor. And, if you want to visit the shore, it’s merely a 6-minute bike ride or 15-minute walk to the gorgeous Fort Lauderdale beaches.

THOMPSON WASHINGTON D.C.

If you’re someone who craves the feel of a boutique hotel but wants the comforts of a short term rental, I suggest Thompson Washington D.C. (221 Tingey Street. Tel. 202-916-5200. thompsonhotels.com). The Thompson is part of a boutique hotel chain (acquired by Hyatt), but it continues to embrace the spirit of independent properties. The hotel offers 225 rooms, but it never felt that way, even at 80 percent occupancy.

I love the fact it is located in Navy Yards, an emerging and industrial residential and commercial district of Washington D.C. It may be on the other side of Dupont Circle (the gayborhood), but most of the res- idents I noticed were LGBTQ. Not surprising considering Navy Yards is the next emerging neighborhood of DC, with high-end loft residences, designer boutiques, trendy restaurants, and a prime location snuggled along Anacostia River for stunning sunsets. The Yards Park with public artwork and Capitol Riverfront boardwalk along the river was perfect for sunset strolls with my dog, where we caught views of many yachts and kayakers alike. There’s a separate Yards Park Dog Park in addition to several other parks, a nice respite from the tourist- heavy Capitol District (a 10-minute Uber). Navy Yards is quickly becoming known as the most pet friendly part of Washington DC, considering the sprawling green lawns and expansive boardwalk, and I’d be remiss not to mention the ubiquitous gay joggers and dog owners taking their pups for a stroll.

Thompson Washington DC is posh, modern and sleek, and it’s a stomping ground for local young politicians (I recognized several in the lobby from news programs).

I had a corner suite on the 8th floor (the higher the floor, the better the view of the river). My view was completely unobstructed, and I spent an entire sunset taking photos and appreciating the natural warmth it brought to the suite. The rooftop with wrap-around terrace is where you’ll find all the action (and 360-degree skyline views), especially at night when it becomes one of the most popular night spots in DC.

Surveyor, the ground-floor restaurant, has high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows, perfect for people watching. It was interesting that the menu skewed more “Southern” for breakfast (fried chicken and waffles and greens, egg and ham), while the dinner menu was more New England (crab dip, pan seared salmon). I loved every bite. The dining experience was among the best I’ve had in D.C. (the double cut pork chop with dirty rice and peach and pepper glaze is highly recommended).

AKA RITTENHOUSE

SQUARE PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANNIA

AKA was first on the scene regarding long-term stays. In fact, I was among the first to stay at AKA, a brand of “hotel residences,” when it opened in Beverly Hills in 2012 (its first NYC location, AKA Wall Street, opened in 2016). More than a decade ago, I wasn’t quite sure how a hotel intended for stays of a week or longer would succeed in a city where tourists came for three to four nights, but then I checked in.

AKA Beverly Hills felt like a palatial residence with the vibe of a luxury hotel. In-room dining was catered by Wolfgang Puck across the street. My room was equipped with a spacious living area, chandelier, comfort- able bed in a separate bedroom and windows that opened. Technically, you could check in for less than a week, but the rack rates were higher for shorter stays. I wasn’t sure if “long stay” hotels would catch on, but the longer I stayed, the more I realized it was a genius concept. AKA Beverly Hills was essentially a residence catering to families who moved to Los Angeles to house hunt; actors working on movies; even travelers on honeymoons using LA as a base. With “work from roam” now popular, AKA is one of the most demanding boutique chains in the U.S.

There are 15AKAs internationally in top locations, including AKA Rittenhouse Square (135 South 18th Street, Tel. 215-825-7000. stayaka.com), a corner of Philadelphia easily one of the most recognized, right across from the famed park and steps from the gayborhood. The 78-room property doesn’t feel like a hotel. Once you enter the lobby, it has more of a private residence vibe (the brand’s specialty), preferred by VIPs and celebrities. Accommodations span studios to two-bedroom suites, and unlike the days of yore, guests can check in for as little as one night (affordably, averaging $230/night for a studio). AKA Rittenhouse Square also has a wonderful restaurant (with outdoor patio) helmed by James Beard winner Ellen Yin, as well as a library, private cinema, and a comfortable fitness center.

I loved our 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom suite. Beds were comfy with Sferra bedding, and the residence was smart enough to have plenty of USB charging points for travelers who shack up for weeks. The sunset over the park was divine, and only one story up, we had a birds-eye view of the busy shopping street below (the likes of J Crew, Lululemon, Vince, TUMI, Madewell are on the street). Each bedroom was equipped with its own marble bathroom, and the full kitchen with quartz countertops and banquette seating (with a separate dining table) with full-size windows in the sun-drenched living area made the stay feel like “home.”

It’s evident from my experience that independent properties are making their mark, offering travel experiences you simply can’t have at a large chain hotel. Tourism doesn’t survive without travelers, and travel is shifting to accommodate what people want, meaning there will be more and more travelers checking into boutique hotels, Airbnbs, vacation rentals, inns, and unique accommodations, such as castles and boats. They won me over years ago, and I’m merely one of millions who are enjoying this exciting travel option that keeps getting better all the time.

