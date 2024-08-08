Jared Tomlinson of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco is our insider guide to everything to see, taste, and experience in Salt Lake City.

Jared Tomlinson may not be a native of Salt Lake City, but he feels very fortunate to be based there now, and he has a theory about what makes the locals so famously friendly. “It’s hard not to be nice when you enjoy where you live and can find just about anything that you love doing at your doorstep,” says Tomlinson, who’s the director of sales and marketing for the wonderful and welcoming Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City (15 West 200 South. Tel: 801-595-0000. monaco-saltlakecity.com). Originally from Southeast Idaho, Tomlinson and his partner of 15 years (and husband of one) Jake came to Utah nine years ago, and live just to the west of SLC in the little town of Stansbury Park. “It reminds us of small-town Idaho,” he says, “but still gives us access to the city just 25- minutes away.”

Set right on Main Street at the historical and modern heart of Salt Lake City, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City is housed in a thirteen-story National Register of Historic Places-listed building that turns 100 years old this year, having opened in 1924 as the Continental Bank, ironically on the former site of one of Salt Lake’s earliest hotels. After several decades as a bank and many more years as miscellaneous office space, the building sat vacant despite its prime downtown location for about seven years, until the San Francisco-based and queer-friendly Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants family con- verted it into their 27th boutique property, Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City, in 1999 (meaning that this year also marks the building’s 25th year as a hotel).

Last September, work was completed on the Monaco’s most extensive renovation since its 1999 conversion. “Every corner of the hotel was updated and re-imagined to provide an elegant, contemporary experience,” says Tomlinson. “Our restaurant, Bambara, got a facelift that provides a more open and modern feel, and The Vault, our upscale cocktail bar, was re-designed to elicit the feel and mood that accompanies our whiskey and gin-heavy cocktail pro- gram.” All guestrooms were stripped back to their sheet rock and concrete shells and completely rebuilt from the ground up, “to provide the quiet, calm respite that guests look for after a long day of travel or adventure,” he says. A few lovely historical touches remain, like the entryway tile, the architectural archways throughout the building, and the original bank teller windows that now separate Bambara from the hotel’s east lobby. “It is truly a perfect marriage of historical and modern elements,” Tomlinson says.

Despite being the capital of the largely conservative state of Utah (which sadly continues to pass anti-trans legislation), today’s Salt Lake City is a surprisingly progressive and multicultural oasis, and has even had a majority LGBTQ+ city council for the last few years. The city’s LGBTQ+ scene, much like the city itself, is absolutely booming these days, with several exciting new venues like Under the Umbrella Bookstore (undertheumbrellabookstore.com) and bar Why Kiki (instagram.com/whykikibar). Being right in the thick of it all at Hotel Monaco, we asked Tomlinson about the new Salt Lake City and some of his favorite places and events within it, and just beyond.

How have things changed in Salt Lake City in recent years?

I think the biggest change I have seen over the last ten years is the influx of new residents. Some of this has happened because of COVID, but honestly the trend was happening prior to 2020. Many companies are headquartered in the Salt Lake Valley, and that brings their employees along with them. This puts a variety of people with different backgrounds together that enjoy access to the outdoors, entertainment, and overall quality of life.

What’s Salt Lake’s LGBTQ+ scene like?

It is usually quite a shock when people hear about the LGBTQ+ scene in SLC. While it has predominantly been just in Salt Lake City proper in years past, it’s expanding into other areas of the state as well. In the 2020 census, Utah ranked third in the nation for its proportion of same-sex couples. Yes, we’re talking about percentages here so that might not be impressive to some, but there is a thriving LGBTQ+ scene here that I believe is only growing. Downtown, The Avenues, and Sugar House are three neighborhoods particularly known for their diversity, with other areas improving too as those neighborhoods see increasing demand.

Are there many LGBTQ+-owned businesses in Salt Lake City?

There are a number of LGBTQ+ businesses in town, some that have been around for quite some time and others that are just getting their feet wet. Some of the favorites are Laziz Kitchen (152 E 200 S. Tel: 385-267-1161. lazizkitchen.com), where everything is always so fresh and delicious, you literally can’t go wrong with anything on the menu; Pig and A Jelly Jar (401 E Harvey Milk Blvd. Tel: 385-202-7366. pigandajellyjar.com), which has such an amazing brunch—their chicken & waffles are absolutely to die for; and Club Try-Angles (251 W Harvey Milk Blvd. Tel: 801-364-3203. clubtryangles.com), where everyone is welcome, the music is top notch, and it’s located right outside of downtown.

Are you seeing more LGBTQ+ travelers coming to Salt Lake City?

I don’t know that SLC is a destination for LGBTQ+ travelers just yet, unless they are passing through to hit the national parks, explore Park City, or visit friends. I think that as people get more exposure, it’s hard not to fall in love with the area and all it has to offer.

What are some of the best places in town to grab a drink these days?

I might be biased, but I am a huge fan of The Vault (202 South Main St. Tel: 801-363-5454. thevaultslc.com)—it’s dark, sexy, and they make a mean Old Fashioned. White Horse (325 South Main St. Tel: 801-363-0137. whitehorseslc.com) has been a staple in the downtown food scene for years and makes an Old Fashioned to rival The Vault’s. It’s a local favorite, as is the Back Door Lounge (152 E 200 S. Tel: 385-267-1161. instagram.com/backdoorslc), which is right off the backside of Laziz Kitchen and offers a speakeasy-type experience with unique craft cocktails not found anywhere else.

What are some of your favorite local restaurants for dinner?

Some of my local favorites right now are Antica Sicilia (3300 S 2020 E, Millcreek. Tel: 385-202-7236. anticasiciliaut.com), where you feel like you are in an Italian countryside village enjoying the most authentic, freshest, warm, and friendly service possible, and their Cacio e Pepe is nothing short of amazing; Emigration Brewing Co. (4170 Emigration Canyon Rd. Tel: 385-358-5605. emigrationbrewing.com), which is just up Emigration Canyon, where you can immerse yourself in nature while being just a few minutes from downtown; and Franklin Ave (231 South Edison St. Tel: 385-831-7560. franklinaveslc.com), which is a sister establishment to White Horse and offers a similar feel, but is off the beaten path and has a more relaxed vibe.

What about places for weekend brunch?

Weekend brunch is sacred, so you have to make it special! My current favorite is Oquirrh (368 E 100 S. Tel: 801-359-0426. oquirrhslc.com), which takes you up to The Avenues and provides a whole different experience—close to downtown but with a decidedly neighborhood feel, it allows you to decompress from the hustle and bustle of your workday and just enjoy some amazing cuisine. Nearby Avenues Proper (376 8th Ave. Tel: 385-227-8628. properbrewingco.com) is a great secondary option if you can’t get in to Oquirrh. It’s a laid-back dining experience offering a full menu of their craft beer produced here in SLC along with ciders and cocktails.

Where can folks find the best unique shopping options in the city?

SLC has no shortage of shopping options, from upscale malls to flea market finds. The monthly Urban Flea Market (fleamarketslc.com), located in the Rio Grande on the second Sunday of every month, has a wide variety of hidden treasures that vary with each edition.

Which SLC museums should people be sure to check out?

The Natural History Museum of Utah (301 Wakara Way. Tel: 801-581-6927. nhmu.utah. edu) has an emphasis on Utah and the inter- mountain West and gives you a dose of your surroundings if you don’t want to trek all over the state. There’s also the Hill Aerospace Museum (7961 Cottonwood Street, Building 1955, Hill Air Force Base. Tel: 801-825-5817. aerospaceutah.org) north of the city, which houses one of the finest collections of historic and modern United States Air Force aircraft and all that goes with them.

What’s the entertainment scene like in the city?

Entertainment in the city is very active with everything ranging from ballet, Broadway shows, sports, concerts, and everything in between—local intimate venues to stadiums offer just about everything one could desire. Summer naturally has the best offerings with three large outdoor amphitheaters for you and 25,000 of your closest friends, but there are plenty of indoor opportunities as well.

What are the best full-service spa options near the hotel?

For the best full-service spa in town, I would use The Grand Spa (The Grand America Hotel, 555 South Main St. Tel: 801-258-6000. grandamerica.com/grand-spa). Located in a 5-star hotel, the spa has all your favorite treatments in an elegant and upscale environment.

I was really surprised to discover that virtually every movie from the Park City- based and always very queer-inclusive Sundance Film Festival screens for the public at least once in Salt Lake City during the festival in January. What other annual events should people consider coming to town for?

Sundance (festival.sundance.org) has done a great job of involving Salt Lake City venues in the festival. It’s a great way for everyone to get in on the action if you don’t want to battle the crowds of Park City. Taking place the first weekend in June, the Pride Festival (utahpride.org) is one of the nation’s earlier Pride events and has so much to offer in Salt Lake City that week. If you are here during the summer, a concert at Red Butte Garden (300 Wakara Way. Tel: 801-585-0556. redbuttegarden. org) is not to be missed. Bring in your own food and drink and listen to your favorite artist with a view of the entire valley as the sun sets.

Does the Monaco have any unique offerings or partnerships that people should know about?

One partnership that we really love is our offerings with Kit Lender (kitlender.com)— winter or summer, you can rent ski and snowboard equipment and clothing from them, ship it to the hotel for use while here, and then ship it back. No hassle of traveling with all that gear!

Please finish this sentence: Don’t leave Salt Lake City without…

…getting into nature. Within just over a mile of our hotel, you can be on some great hiking trails. Other cities may tout their proximity to nature, but it truly is right at our doorstep. Even if you aren’t the outdoorsy type, a drive through the Alpine loop during fall will do your soul wonders! Finish that off downtown dancing the night away for the perfect well- rounded experience.

