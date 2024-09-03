ONE DALTON STREET, BOSTON

This luxury hotel is in a relatively new area of Boston that is chockfull of high-rise condos and other hotels, but it’s mere steps from the heart of the city and top attractions, such as Newbury Street, Berklee Performance Center, and the Hynes Convention Center. The higher the floor, the better the view, and my Charles Suite on the 21st floor offered commanding aerial views, including Boston’s city center and Charles River, through curved, floor-to-ceiling windows. The suite, upscale with modern furnishings and earthy tones, was well equipped with high tech automatic shades, TOTO Japanese toilet with heated seat, electronic fireplace, separate living and dining area, and a marble bathroom with an egg-shaped tub, as well as excellent views that included historic Fenway Park. Four Seasons Boston One Dalton feels more “buttoned-up” from its second property Four Seasons Hotel Boston on Boston Commons, but it’s still so casual you can stroll in wearing shorts and have a leashed dog, like I did with Ruby. The breakfast buffet is quite gourmet (think: coconut yogurt, egg white frittata, avocado toast with confit cherry tomatoes and radish), and my dinner at Trifecta, intimate and contemporary, was impressive (the steak is the scene-stealer). I’d be remiss not mention the spa, an expansive wellness center on the seventh floor with indoor pool, fitness center, and new wellbeing rituals. My Grounding Ritual massage hit all the right spots, especially after hours of exploring the city on foot (I clocked an average 14,000 steps/6 miles per day), and I was certainly excited with the crystal-infused water, something I hadn’t seen since my visit to a prominent wellness resort in Thailand. 1 Dalton St. Boston, MA. Tel. 617-377-4888. fourseasons.com/onedalton

