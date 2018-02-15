Top Posts
Say goodbye to those cheap plastic bracelets and drowsinessinducing pills like Dramamine that are meant to ward off motion sickness. Don’t ruin your next cruise, train, plane, or car ride, just pick up the brand-new ReliefBand that’s taking nausea prevention into the 21st century. The reusable “watch” uses pulses to transmit a signal to the nausea control center of the brain to resolve the conflict between what we see and what we feel to naturally dispel all feelings of nausea. This clinically proven device works in minutes, helping people to have stress-free adventures. $94.99. www.reliefband.com

