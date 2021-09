The popular brand LumiCharge has launched a new gadget perfect for your bedside table or kitchen counter. The LumiCharge dock can charge both Apple and Android devices, is compatible with Alexa and Google Voice, and has ambient LED lighting that gently changes color, helping to create a tranquil space. It’s also a great hands-free way to listen to your favorite music while cooking. $69. www.thelumicharge.com

