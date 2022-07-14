Top Posts
CANDLES FOR PRIDE

Pride Candle Company

Celebrate Pride in your home with these luxurious and adventurous candles from the Pride Candle Company. Each one is given an affirming name like Identity, Journey, and Expression, and they come in wonderful scent blends like lavender, cedarwood, and thyme; and yuzu, jasmine, and patchouli, among many others. The Pride Candle Company also has a robust charitable initiative, where a portion of the proceeds goes towards organizations like Lambda Legal. $29. www.pridecandle.com

