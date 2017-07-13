A Taste of Switzerland this Summer on SWISS

Enjoy culinary delicacies from the canton of Obwalden on intercontinental flights in SWISS First and SWISS Business from now until the end of August 2017.

Swiss International Air Lines has perfected the art of serving gourmet meals at 35,000 feet. For the past 14 years, SWISS has featured a host of talented Swiss regional chefs who have created special dishes for onboard service in their first and business-class cabins as part of the SWISS Taste of Switzerland program. Since its inception, SWISS Taste of Switzerland has worked with more than 50 of the highest quality Swiss hotels and restaurants, holding an entire galaxy of Michelin stars among them. The chefs come from almost every canton of Switzerland and each has placed their own unique stamp on the dishes from their native regions. This summer expect some wonderful meals to be served by chef Andreas Appenzeller, the head chef at the frutt Lodge & Spa.

The town of Melchsee-Frutt in the heart of Switzerland is home to Europe’s highest 4-star hotel. Situated on a sun-drenched plateau almost 2,000 m above sea level, the frutt Lodge & Spa offers prime views on starry nights, too. It boasts elegant rooms, suites, and a 900 meter spa. But this feel-good oasis excels on a culinary level as well. Its restaurant frutt Stübli was awarded 15 Gault &Millau points. Leading the kitchen is Chef Andreas Appenzeller who prides himself on modernizing traditional recipes and using local and sustainable products in his dishes. Prior to his current position, the chef has worked at several gourmet restaurants in Germany, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

Guests aboard SWISS are pampered with refined dishes with a culinary philosophy rooted in the tradition of Alpine cuisine. Accompanied by one of Switzerland’s ten best wine lists, gourmets are met by selected delicacies that prove that tradition and innovation are not mutually exclusive.

The menu features a wide array of savory possibilities. For your first course enjoy a selection of meat specialties from the canton of Obwalden such as Obwalden cured ham, Kernsermöckli, Traverli and salametti. For your main course, choose the veal steak with Obwalden ham and oregano, tomato jus polenta bramata with parsley, and braised artichokes. For desert indulge in a freshly baked chocolate cake with meringue ice cream, apricot compote and lemon thyme—you are in for one amazing meal and the choices are all unique and delicious.

Not a meat eater? No problem! SWISS offers delicious and varied vegetarian creations from Hiltl, the oldest vegetarian restaurant in Europe in every class on every international flight. So you can enjoy mouth-watering dishes such as marinated lime tofu with carrots and leek over basmati rice or vegetarian Züri Geschnetzeltes with mushrooms, seitan, white wine, and baked rösti; these are just two of many options.

Here is a sample of the SWISS Taste of Switzerland you can expect when you fly Swiss International Air Lines this summer. www.swiss.com

FIRST CLASS MENU

First Course:

Fillet of Balik salmon

Lobster ragoût with sea buckthorn coulis

Pepper mousse and chutney

A selection of meat specialities from the canton of Obwalden

Obwalden cured ham, Kernsermöckli, Traverli and salametti

Courgette salad with aubergine, sour cream mousse

Rosemary grissini

Seasonal salad with courgette, feta and toasted pine nuts

White balsamic vinaigrette

Celeriac and fennel soup with pulled fera trout and sour cream

Main Course:

Veal steak with Obwalden ham and oregano, tomato jus

Polenta bramata with parsley, braised artichokes

Corn-fed chicken breast with wholegrain mustard sauce

Potato gratin, mustard potatoes and broccoli

Pikeperch fillets with chive oil

Creamy risotto, red wine-glazed pearl onions, spring onion

Vegetarian Züri Geschnetzeltes

Mushrooms, seitan, white wine, baked rösti

Cheese:

Selection of cheese from the canton of Obwalden and Switzerland

Dessert:

White chocolate and raspberry mousse with crumble

Raspberry sorbet

Freshly baked chocolate cake with meringue ice cream

Apricot compote with lemon thyme

BUSINESS CLASS MENU

First Course:

Slow-cooked beef with vinaigrette and horseradish

Marinated cauliflower and purée

Smoked Balik salmon tartare with sour cream

Pickled cucumber and radish salad

Served with a seasonal salad

French or Italian balsamic vinaigrette

Main Course:

Beef tenderloin with thyme sauce

Obwalden semolina slice, summer vegetables

Chicken breast with tomato jus

Macaroni gratin with Alpine cheese, sugar snap peas

Sea bass fillets with red wine sauce

Potato gnocchi, spinach and mushrooms

Lime tofu

Marinated tofu, carrots, leek, basmati rice

Swiss cheese

Bärgmandli, Seiler Sarnerli and Kloster Bergkäse with pear bread

Dessert:

Yoghurt and honey mousse with strawberry sponge

Bircher muesli popcorn

Swiss chocolates

The quicker option

A cold composition of starter, salad, cheese and dessert to be

enjoyed promptly after take-off, allowing you more time to work

or simply relax and enjoy your flight.

Movie snack

Ice cream by Movenpick

