Guacamole Maya Recipe from the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

by Keith langston

The Maya version offers a delicious blend of sweetness and spice that's not present in traditional versions.

The gorgeous Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa shares with us their recipe for Guacamole Maya. The Maya version offers a delicious blend of sweetness and spice that's not present in traditional versions. But once you take one bite, you'll likely never make guac any other way!

The recipe comes from the resort’s culinary team who prepares their guacamole with only the freshest ingredients from nearby farms. With notes of pineapple and habanero peppers to complement the smoothness of the avocado, you can make this recipe year-round to instantly transport yourself to the tropical beaches of Mexico.

Marriott Puerto Vallarta at sunset

 

Ingredients:

1 avocado

1/2 grilled habanero pepper

1 lemon

1/2 clover of garlic

5 mint leaves

1 ring of pineapple (grilled)

1/4 of a red onion, julienned

1/2 ounce apple cider vinegar

2 sprigs oregano

salt and pepper to taste

 

Preparation:

~Dice habanero and garlic and place into a bowl. Squeeze the lemon juice onto them and let sit for 1 minute.

~ Finely chop the mint leaves and pineapple, then mix with the ingredients in the bowl.

~ Add in the avocado and mix together (pressing with a fork helps spread the avocado).

~ Chop the oregano and add into the bowl, along with the red onion and vinegar. Add salt and pepper to taste.

~ Serve with chips, veggies, or tostadas!

Guacamole Maya from Marriott Puerta Vallarta

The Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa is now open.

 

