Ford Electric Mustang- 2020 Holiday Gifts

Ford is entering the lucrative market of electric cars with their new Mustang Mach-E. The crossover SUV can get 300 miles to a charge and can go 0-60 in just three seconds. It’s all the power of the mustang without any of the emissions. Better yet, the Mach-E is equipped with a touchscreen dashboard, available all-wheel drive, and because there’s no engine hogging up space, the car’s front end is an extra storage area. Starting at $42,895. www.ford.com

