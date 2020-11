Hilliards is a family-owned chocolatier and candy company based in Massachusetts. It dates back to 1924 and has been making the world sweeter ever since. These days, their most popular confections include decadent truffles, homemade nut barks, and their new boozy assortment of craft beer-infused chocolate delights. What could be better for the holidays? Starting at $7.50. www.HilliardsCandy.com

