Puerto Rico: The Friendliest LGBTQ+ Destination in the Caribbean

As anyone from Puerto Rico will quickly tell you, being a Boricua is about much more than simply calling Puerto Rico home. Boricua is a spirit, a point-of-view, and a way of life that exudes passion, joy, energy and an unrivaled warmth toward others, whether they are family, friends, or visitors from around the world.

Beyond its people, Puerto Rico is celebrated for its year round warm weather; incredible natural surroundings including spectacular beaches, mountains and waterfalls; and El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. national forest system. But this incredible Island is also known as the Caribbean’s top gay-friendly destination, boasting a lively LGBTQ+ scene including extensive nightlife, welcoming accommodations and a proud local community, evidenced by three annual Pride parades.

The most popular LGBTQ+ events in Puerto Rico are Puerto Rico Pride in Condado and Orgullo Boquerón (Boquerón Pride), typically celebrated the second weekend of June (and sometimes again in the winter). They feature drag shows and rainbow-colored floats, and both parades end by the beach.

Some say that Boquerón’s celebration is bigger and wilder than the one in San Juan, as it becomes the epicenter of fun, joy and colorful parties for a whole weekend.

Another festival you should plan your visit around is Claridad, a multiday celebration in late February where music, arts and street food collide. If you visit during November, be sure to catch the Puerto Rico Queer Film Festival, a weeklong festival that features both local and international short- and full-length films covering LGBTQ+ themes.

For a night out in San Juan, there are plenty of options for you to choose from. Toxic Night Club is a smaller gay club, while SX holds go-go dancing in the basement. El Cojo and La Esquina de Polo are on the same corner for a more divey vibe, offering a more laid-back hangout. Finish your night partying at La Placita de Santurce, San Juan’s party hub, on the weekends. Most of the “official” popular gay bars are in San Juan, but you can find friendly LGBTQ+ places throughout the Island.

While Puerto Rico’s accommodations embrace all types of guests, there are a few that are owned by gay couples and dubbed as gay lodgings, including Casa de Amistad in Vieques and Coquí del Mar in San Juan.

And, of course, don’t miss out on the Island’s adventurous, unique and extensive culinary scene. Firmly established as a foodie paradise, Puerto Rico boasts internationally known chefs, luxurious hotel dining, locally inspired tasting menus, and lovingly prepared traditional classics at the many road side and beachside kiosks.

Whether you’re looking for fun, relaxation, adventure, or just an inspiring and welcoming community, you’ll find it all in Puerto Rico—the friendliest LGBTQ+ destination in the Caribbean.

