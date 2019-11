Up to 5 passengers can dive 200 meters down and explore the ocean’s wonders in the C-Explorer 5 Submarine with its pressurized panoramic glass cockpit. Other features include a 360 degree camera and air conditioning. it’s the perfect gift for oceanographers, as well as philanthropists who may want to donate this technological marvel to an environmental group. Prices start at $3 million. www.uboatworx.com

