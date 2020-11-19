The Adventure Traveler’s Gift Guide

Looking for some awesome gifts to give the adventurer in your life this holiday season? Whether they’re into road trips, camping, hiking, or other outdoor experiences, these gifts may be just what they’re looking for. From culinary delights to gear that’s sure to create an action-packed journey, check out our handpicked, curated list of the best adventure gifts of 2020!

FOLDABLE KAYAK

Oru is a company that’s making foldable kayaks. And their Inlet model is the lightest yet. At just 20 pounds, it’s easy to fold this kayak and take it anywhere, making it perfect for the casual paddler. Despite being lightweight, they’re super durable, designed for wear and tear, and are even tested to withstand being folded and unfolded over 20,000 times. It also comes with its own carrying backpack. $899. www.orukayak.com

Earth-Friendly Shoes

You’ve probably been hearing a lot about AllBirds lately, and there’s a good reason why, their shoes are insanely comfortable, stylish, and sustainable. The brand’s “Tree Runners” come in both men’s and women’s varities. They’re made from natural materials like eucalyptus and sugarcane, along with recycled polyester and castor oil, making the shoes super lightweight and wonderfully flexible. From an airplane, to a long car ride, to a day exploring somewhere new, this is the perfect shoe for people on the go. Better yet, AllBirds is a certified B-Corp, meaning they’re sustainably driven, offset carbon usage, help local communities, and are working towards being carbon neutral. $95. www.AllBirds.com

REUSABLE WRAPS

Looking for the perfect multitasker to take on your next road trip or camping trip? Z-Wraps are cloths lined with beeswax, making them bendable and sturdy, perfect for covering cold drinks and wrapping sandwiches, and they can even be folded into a pouch to hold trail mix and other snacks. The best part, they’re washable and reusable, allowing you to travel well, all while leaving nothing but footprints. Starting at $7.50. www.myzwraps.com

WIFI: ANY TIME, ANYWHERE

More and more people are choosing to work remotely. And sometimes, people want to get really remote. if you’re looking to get online from anywhere, the Solis X is the easiest way to do it. It’s got global wifi access in over 130 countries and is extremely simple. All you do is download the app and scan the QR code on the bottom of the device to connect. Then, through the app, you can purchase wifi by-the-minute, get a day pass, or even purchase an unlimited streaming subscription for as little as $40 a month. Better yet, the device also doubles as a power pack and has a camera for photos, videos, and live streaming, meaning you can now hold your Zoom meeting straight from your tent! $179.99. www,skyroam.com

BELTS MADE FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

Jelts are belts made from recycled plastic water bottles. They’re super stretchy, yet grippy, fitting to any type of pant, skirt, or shorts. Better yet, they’re made ethically in the USA and are 100% vegan! They come in a variety of colors and patterns, and Jelt even makes a heavy-duty version perfect for outdoor recreation. $32. www.jeltbelt.com

A GRILL THAT GOES WITH YOU

What could be better than having delicious grilled meals no matter where you go? The Hero charcoal grill is the perfect option for anyone looking to bring a cookout on their travels: from the woods, to a boat, to tailgating, or even to your friend’s house who doesn’t have their own grill. The Hero even comes with its own carrying case, cutting board, spatula, and food thermometer. $99.95. www.fireandflavor.com

USB HEADLAMP

BioLite has created an ingenious headlamp that charges by USB, rather than using batteries. Not only does this cut down on waste (and another item you need to pack in your bag), but it also allows the light to be much smaller than the standard headlamp, making it super lightweight and comfortable. Headlamps are perfect for any time you want to hike at night, read in your tent, or wake up for a middle-of-the-night bathroom run.

$44.95. www.bioliteenergy.com

THE ONLY BLANKET YOU’LL EVER NEED

Filson’s Mackinaw blanket is warm and naturally water-repellent. The blanket’s luxurious and hardy wool is the perfect insulator to keep you warm and toasty no matter where you are, whether you’re fireside in a remote cabin, camping next to Lake Tahoe, or even just enjoying a book from the comfort of your own home, this blanket is guaranteed to keep you warm and comfy. Better yet, it’s sourced and sewn right here in the USA! $285.

www.Filson.com

SALT OF THE EARTH

As we all know, this is the time of COVID, and that means that some of us can’t travel as much as we’d like. Luckily, SaltWorks’ Salts of the World collection can bring the globe to you! Their gift set contains natural salts from Hawaii, Mexico, the Himalayas, and even Antarctica. And for a true bit of Americana, they’ve even included an applewood-smoked salt, perfect for steamed veggies and grilled meats. $29.95. www.seasalt.com

THE ULTIMATE DUFFEL

San Francisco-based company Peak Design has created the ultimate duffel bag, combing style, sustainability, and durability. The bag is made from weatherproofed 100% recycled nylon and has a waterproof base. The bag can even be worn as a backpack, over-the-shoulder, or carried. Better yet, Peak Design is a certified B Corporation, meaning they follow a stringent set of environmental standards and give back to the community. They also take place in the 1% For the Planet program, donated a portion of all profits to environmental nonprofits. $129

www.peakdesign.com

You May Also Enjoy This Bit Of Inspiration