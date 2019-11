CALPAK backpacks make traveling easy and stylish. The faux leather bags are spacious and carry everything you need for a trip out of town or your everyday commute. They also have a trolley handle that fits over almost any rolling bag handle. CALPAK also makes laptop backpacks with all the same features plus a separate padded compartment for computers up to 15 inches. $75 – $105. www.calpaktravel.com

