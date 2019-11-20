Star alliance is comprised of some of the world’s best airlines, like SWISS international air lines, Air New Zealand, and Lufthansa. With the Round The World Ticket, you are granted access to fly with any of the alliance’s 26 members. On your journey you can make between 2-15 stops, must cross both the Atlantic and Pacific, and roughly travel one direction (east or west) back to the country you originated from. it’s the ultimate gift for the true traveler and amounts to great savings (plus, you earn miles!). prices vary depending on your trip, and start at approximately $4,000 in economy for a New York, Zurich, Bangkok, Tokyo, New York itinerary. www.roundtheworld.staralliance.com

Round the World Ticket: The Ultimate Gift For A Traveler was last modified: by