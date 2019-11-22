Green Toys

Top Posts
This innovative California-based company sells children’s toys made from recycled milk jugs. They’ve already recycled more than 55 million milk jugs and counting since the company went into business more than 10 years ago. Their toys pass domestic and international safety and environmental regulations with flying colors. Committed to sustainable shipping, their boxes are even printed with soy ink, which biodegrades four times faster than petroleum-based inks. Choose from a wide array of imaginative playthings. Toy plane, $14.99. www.greentoys.com

