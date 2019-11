Nimble’s 5-Day battery charger is both efficient and ethical. Charge any of your devices on this high-powered battery pack that’s made from recycled aluminum and plant-based plastics. Nimble guarantees your device can go from dead to 85% in just 35 minutes. It makes the perfect gift for the frequent flyer or outdoorsman on your list. $89.95. www.gonimble.com

Nimble’s 5-Day Battery Charger was last modified: by