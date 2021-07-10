Adventure Gift Guide: Summer 2021

Adventure travel is one of the biggest trends this year, and more and more people are heading out to enjoy nature and experience the wonders of our beautiful planet. Many of these journeys consist of road trips, camping getaways, and visits to State and National Parks (A study from KOA revealed that many people are skipping hotels for campsites this year). If you’re looking to escape the cities and experience some of nature’s beauty, be sure to check out the items below.

Solo New York’s Re: collection features a variety of sustainability-made bags. Everything from backpacks to duffels, and even carry-on bags. These bags are all made from recycled plastic water bottles, and everything, down to their zippers and strings, is made using sustainable materials. Better yet, Solo has partnered with the National Forest Foundation and for every Re: bag purchased, Solo will plant a tree to help reforest the great outdoors.

The bags themselves are stylish, minimalist masterpieces. They’re lightweight, sturdy, and look good with everything from jeans to dress pants. Whether you’re tackling Half Dome in Yosemite, or your commute into Manhattan, these bags fit every scenario.

Collection starting at $29.99 USD

www.solo-ny.com

Mouth Watchers Silver Toothbrushes

Keeping clean and healthy while traveling is extremely important. That’s why these travel toothbrushes are perfect. Not only do they fold into a plastic shell, but the bristles of Mouth Watchers toothbrushes have a unique design. The tips of the bristles are thinner than at the base, allowing them to work for a deeper clean.

But the real impressive difference is that the bristles are infused with silver. The element is naturally antimicrobial and by infusing it into the bristles, it helps ensure that germs aren’t able to live on your toothbrush. This is perfect for anyone going camping who might not always have the ability to clean their toothbrush during their journey.

And it’s not just for the outdoors. Anyone who’s been on a trans-pacific flight knows all too well how badly they just want to brush their teeth afterwards to get that I’ve been on an airplane for 16 hours feeling out of their mouth. The brushes come in adult, youth, and travel varieties.

$5.99 USD

www.mouthwatchers.com

REVEL Gear USB Camp Lights

The Trail Hound camp lights from REVEL Gear are high-efficiency LED lights that are powered by USB connectivity, making them easy to plug into any portable power bank (especially solar-powered ones) giving you literally endless hours of light. They come in a variety of colors like warm white, blue, pink, rainbow, and more. Whether you’re lighting up your campsite or a party in your backyard, these lights are an awesome way to set the mood.

Best of all, REVEL is dedicated to bringing efficient lighting to the world. Purchasing REVEL products helps support their mission to give lighting to low-income communities who desperately need it. It’s also environmentally friendly. By providing solar-powered lighting, communities can lower their dependence on kerosene to power their lighting needs, greatly reducing the amount of CO2 released into the atmosphere each year.

$24.99 USD

www.revelgear.com

My Medic First Aid Kit

My Medic makes a variety of first aid kits that are perfect for travelers of every kind. The MyFAK pack comes equipped with over 100 supplies, including a burn kit, bandages, thermometer, basic medications, alcohol wipes, survival blanket, and more. It’s perfect for anyone embarking on long hiking journeys, or even to keep in the trunk of your car during a cross-country road trip.

For the casual traveler, The Solo, their super-compact basic medkit, is the perfect choice. It’s great for keeping in your carry-on, or for taking on an overnight camping trip with friends. This kit has all the staples that the average traveler would need, like bandages, basic medications, whistle, sting relief ointment, and more.

Furthermore, first aid kits aren’t just good for travel, but also for keeping in your home or apartment. You never know when you might have an emergency or even an everyday mishap like a bee sting or cutting yourself with a knife.

Kits begin at $50 USD

www.mymedic.com

Decathalon’s Itiwit Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board

If you’re like me, you’re always jealous anytime you head out to a lake or river only to see people out on the water having fun. Hiking the lakeside trails is great, don’t get me wrong, but I always find myself wishing I was the kind of person who owned a paddle board or kayak (and had the SUV with all the mounting gear to transport them).

Fortunately for us, Decathlon has created an awesome series of products under their Itiwit brand. Now, we can all have fun on the water with Itiwit inflatable paddle boards and kayaks. No longer do you need to haul them around and find a place to store them. Decathlon’s inflatable gear comes folded inside a backpack. All you need to do is get them to the shore, blow them up, and you’re good to go.

Best of all, they’re designed for stability and performance. Despite being inflatable, they’re extremely durable. In fact, the paddle boards have a 4.5-star rating based on almost 500 reviews, and the kayaks have a 4-star review based on over 1,000 reviews.

$399 USD

www.decathlon.com

