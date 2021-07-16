Gay Party: Tropical Heat Returns to Key West

Key West has long been known for its gorgeous beaches, excellent nightlife, and its welcoming allure to LGBTQ travelers. Fantastic gay bars, LGBTQ resorts, and numerous events throughout the year welcome gay travelers from around the world. One of the island’s hottest events is the annual Tropical Heat week, which is being held from August 11-15. The five-day celebration is a men’s-only escape into adult fun. Here’s a look at some of the sizzling events you can expect from Tropical Heat 2021:

The party starts on August 11th at 5 pm. The legendary Island House resort will be hosting one of their famous pool parties. Complimentary shots and hors d’oeuvres will be provided, and as with most of the Island House’s pool parties, clothing is entirely optional.

The following day, August 12, will hold tons of events, including another pool party at the Equator Resort. This time, partygoers are encouraged to wear their sexiest underwear, swimwear, and fetishwear. Throughout the party, DJ Kyd will be curating the music.

On Friday, Alexander’s Guesthouse will be hosting the Lusty Luau Party. Check your clothing at the door and pick up a complimentary grass skirt and lei. From there, the evening will be filled with excellent food, great music, and a variety of contests and raffles throughout the night, with prizes including free stays, excursions, and clothing.

On the 13th, it’s back to the Island House for a skinny dip in the pool. And there’s only one way to skinny dip…(lockers will be provided). The party will be filled with complimentary shots, raffles, and naked cabana boys (ooh la la).

On Sunday the 15th, finish off your week with a classic Drag Brunch at Mangoes. The brunch comes complete with bottomless mimosas, specialty shots, Mangoe’s signature à la carte brunch menu, drag performances, and a live DJ.

This is just a small selection of the daily events. There are numerous parties taking place each day during the week. For the full list, click here. On top of the parties, there’s also tons more to do in Key West, including a plethora of museums, like the Ernest Hemingway Museum and the Audobon House, and daily tours and activities like kayak rentals, Haunted Key West tours, and more. Throughout the week, you can feel free to attend as many or as few Topical Heat events as you wish, mixing and matching your itinerary between the party events and classic Key West activities.

All-Access VIP Wristbands can be purchased for $99 and all parties are strictly 21 and up. For more information or to buy tickets, visit Tropical Heat’s website.

