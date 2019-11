This is the perfect gift for animal lovers and kids (or, kids at heart). The adoption kit comes with a reusable shopping bag, a stuffed animal of your choosing (you can choose from over 130), as well as a photo of the animal, and a fact card to help you learn more about the animal you just saved. The best part? The proceeds go to the WWF and towards protecting wildlife around the world. $55. www.gifts.worldwildlife.org/gift-center

