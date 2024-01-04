The 10th annual Tampa Pride Diversity Parade will take place on March 23, 2024 in the GaYBOR District that is home to over 200 LGBTQ+-owned and LGBTQ+-friendly businesses.

More than 100,000 people from across the country are expected to attend the celebration that features an array of inclusive events such as the Inaugural Tampa Pride Rainbow 5K Run taking place on March 9 at Al Lopez Park and the VIP Sponsors Party at Busch Gardens on March 21 where with a VIP ticket purchase, you will receive all-day admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and then end the thrill-seeking day at an exclusive cocktail party.

The Tampa Pride Street Festival happens throughout the day on March 23 before the big pride parade. The Street Festival features an Arts & Crafts Market with local and professional artists, a Community Health & Wellness Fair with hospitals and clinics for free tests and screenings, a Food Alley for food trucks and their delicious creations, and a diverse array of other vendors. There will be two stages for entertainment: one inside the Cuban Club, and The Main Stage in the historic Cuban Club Courtyard. In the Cuban Club Theatre, there is an added showcase of cabaret acts, live singers, and lots more fun.

The Tampa Pride Diversity Parade with over 190 groups and floats will kick off at 4 P.M. beginning on 7th Avenue and Nuccio Parkway and ending at the intersection of 7th and 20th St. The Parade will be televised by ABC Action News TV Live and then will be circulated to affiliate stations throughout the US.

Tampa Pride will finish the spectacular day with The Tampa Pride @ Night Concert at 7 P.M. on the Cuban Club Main Stage featuring celebrity headliners and other extravagant performers.

Two years ago, the Tampa Pride Foundation started funding scholarships to help LGBTQ+ community students who live within the area, have overcome issues of discrimination within their community, show leadership qualities, and strong academic performance. The scholarship recipients receive an award between $500 and $1,500 to use during the year for their studies. In 2023, there were 10 scholarships awarded to local students.

Other Tampa LGBTQ+ events throughout the year include Pride & Passion in May at the Tampa Museum of Art, Pride on the River in September, the Tampa International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival in October, Miss Tampa Pride Pageant, and an All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball, an invite-only immersive Halloween bash.

For information about flights to Tampa as well as LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations and things to do, see, taste and experience before or after Tampa Pride go to visittampabay.com.

For tickets and additional information about Tampa Pride, visit TampaPride.org

