The Sullivan Catskills Joins Hudson Valley Restaurant Week This Fall

The biannual Hudson Valley Restaurant Week comes to the Sullivan Catskills this November with a lineup of the area’s foremost dining spots.

An event pioneered by The Valley Table, Restaurant Week is a celebration of chefs, artisans, winemakers, farmers, and all the important players in bringing food to the tables of the Hudson Valley’s best restaurants. The Sullivan Catskills, which are nestled in the lower region of New York close to the Pennsylvania and New Jersey borders (and only 90 minutes from NYC), now join the Hudson Valley to present the best of their culinary culture.

Businesses in the Hudson Valley typically see a 25% increase in sales during the spring and fall iterations of Restaurant Week according to The Valley Table. The event serves not only as an economic engine for rural and suburban New York, but allows communities to showcase what they bring to the table.

In a recent press release, Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association (SCVA) President and CEO Roberta Byron-Lockwood stated “the Sullivan Catskills has a strong agricultural heritage, and we feel that being a part of Restaurant Week will highlight that.” And in another effort to increase local tourism, the SCVA also announced the first ever Catskills Cuisine, a food and beverage festival that will see its first celebration in 2023 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Wondering how this all works? It’s simple. From November 7–20, over 150 eateries in the Hudson Valley and Sullivan Catskills will offer special 3-course lunch and dinner menus. You can peruse the list of restaurants here, pick one or two or five, and call to make a reservation during the available dates.

