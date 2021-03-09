The Gay Polo League will be holding their annual tournament on March 27th

The Gay Polo League (GPL) will be holding their annual tournament on March 27th, and the festivities will take place the entire weekend, starting Thursday, March 25th to Sunday, March 28th. This year, GPL celebrates the 11th anniversary of its unique polo event and plans are in place to make it the most memorable event of the year.

This year’s tournament will officially be titled Lexus International Gay Polo Tournament – Presented by Douglas Elliman Real Estate because Lexus has once again taken the reins as the lead sponsor for the event, furthering their commitment to supporting diversity and luxury experiences. “We are thrilled to partner with GPL and continue the rich tradition of the International Gay Polo Tournament,” said Mia Phillips, Senior Manager of Lexus Marketing.

The tournament will be taking place at the International Polo Club Palm Beach’s Field One, one of the most prestigious polo venues in the entire world. It’s also expected to be one of the biggest social events of the season and will have lots going on, including:

~The Polotini MASK-QUERADE, which will take place at the IPC Pavillion on March 26th. Since you have to wear a mask, why not make it look fabulous? The event will include a dinner, hosted bar, and performance by Randy Roberts. Be sure to dress up (and dress your mask up!) More info here.

~ Tailgating all weekend long. Per tradition, tailgaters will set up and decorate their tents, competing for various prizes. It’s a great way to spend time with friends, enjoy the Florida sunshine, and show off your creative spirit. This year, tailgate tents will be spaced out to comply with Florida’s COVID protocols. More info here.

~ On March 27th, the tournament will commence and spectators will get the chance to watch some of the best polo in the entire world. The event takes place outdoors, and seating capacity will be limited. Masks and social distancing will also be encouraged. More info here.

The entire event will be following Florida’s COVID-19 protocols in order to help keep everyone safe. Admission to this year’s events will be limited to VIP attendees and tailgaters only. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the GPL website.

