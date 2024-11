Pack up your specs securely in style with the Remi Glasses Case. This clever geometric design from women-owned, NYC-based Dagne Dover makes traveling with a trio of glasses a snap. The case folds up easy, holds your cleaning cloths, can hang on any hook, and comes in seven sleek colors. Like other Dagne Dover bags and organizers, it’s made beautifully with recycled materials. $75. dagnedover.com

