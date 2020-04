Fashion, comfort, and sustainability are integral to Wolven’s sleek joggers. Wolven uses fabric made from recycled plastic bottles (known an P.E.T.), ships their products in sustainable packaging, and for every sale, they invest money in ocean cleanup programs. The best part? These joggers are super, super flexible. Perfect for anything from yoga to lounging around your hotel in style. $96. Wolventhreads.com

