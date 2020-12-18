Three Great Christmas Cocktails for a Very Happy Holiday

Looking to make your holidays a little brighter and add some zing to your Yuletide? Passport has teamed up with renowned alcohol brands and esteemed mixologists to bring you some of the best Christmas cocktails this side of the North Pole. Read on to discover a new take on a Moscow Mule, a classy adaption of the Gin and Tonic, and the holiday pleasures of the Tequila Fizz!

NOLET’S SILVER HOLIDAY GIN AND SODA

Everyone knows the gin and tonic. The drink was invented back in the 1800s as a form of malaria prevention. People used to add gin and citrus to their quinine water to mask the bitterness of the malaria-fighting chemical. Over the years, tonic water and the gin and tonic became staples in bars and at parties around the world.

But in Nolet’s version of the drink, the tonic water is replaced with simple sparkling water in order for drinkers to better taste the high-quality gin. Cranberries and fresh rosemary bring a dose of natural aroma and flavor, making this a fresh, light, and super easy holiday drink!

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

3 oz. Soda Water

Cranberries to taste

Fresh Rosemary to taste

Method:

Pour NOLET’S Silver over ice in a balloon glass then add soda water and garnish with cranberries and rosemary. Or, for a more herbal flavor, shake rosemary and cranberries with gin before serving.

FLYING MULE

Instagram hunk and cocktail connoisseur, Josue Romero (aka: The Garnish Guy) created his own version of the classic Moscow Mule, a winter-favorite thanks to the warming flavor of ginger. Romero adds a savory addition to his Mule by incorporating the Here Comes The Yum spice blend, which is loaded with coriander, cumin, garlic, turmeric, and more. The warmth of India meets the frozen Russian tundra in this icy, yet warming drink that packs a punch!

Ingredients:

2 oz Apothic White

3/4 oz Ginger Syrup

1/2 oz Apricot Liqueur

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

Pinch of Here Comes The Yum spice mix

1/2 oz Mezcal Float

Method:

Place all the ingredients, except the mezcal, into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously, and strain into a rocks glass. Using a spoon, “float” the mezcal (meaning to gently let the mezcal rest on the top of the drink) or pour it in a shot glass to be served on the side, garnish with fresh mint.

FESTIVE FIZZ

The Festive Fizz, which uses Patrón tequila, is a fun, punchy, and well-balanced drink that’s not too fruity, but adds enough sweetness to perfectly accent the Patrón, creating a luscious ruby cocktail that’s sure to bring you a very merry Christmas. Pomegranate and cranberry juice provides a tart and sweet addition, while rosemary simple syrup adds an earthy balance. it’s truly Feliz Navidad in a glass!

Ingredients:

1.5 Patrón Reposado

.75 Rosemary simple syrup (directions on how to make here)

.75 Lemon juice

1 oz Pomegranate juice

1 oz Cranberry Juice

2 oz Sparkling Water

Method:

Combine all ingredients except soda water in a shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine. Strain into a highball glass filled with ice, add sparkling water and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

