Celebrate at Womenfest in Key West this September

Why should the guys have all the fun? From September 1-5, Womenfest will be unleashed in Key West, offering up some of the best parties, events, and social gatherings of the year. Often considered one of the most beautiful destinations in all of America, Key West offers visitors year-round warm weather, crystal-clear shorelines, and palm-lined streets. With the added appeal of award-winning restaurants and nightlife, the island is the perfect destination for both indoor and outdoor adventures.

Womenfest will utilize all that Key West has to offer to celebrate one of the most anticipated parties of the year. This time around, partygoers can anticipate clothing-optional dips in the pool, snorkeling excursions, a sunset sail, drag competitions, and more! Here are a few of the highlights you can look forward to at Womenfest 2021:

On September 1st, the festivities kick-off with a welcome party at Alexander’s Guesthouse, where the all-female band Sister Funk will perform new renditions of classic songs as well as a lineup of their own music. The poolside party will come complete with free drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

The next day will be filled with a whole lineup of events, including an epic beach party at Hoggs Beach. Popular Key West radio station 105.7 will be providing the music, recording live straight from the beach! Expect lots of sunbathing, games of cornhole, and a happy hour menu provided to all Womenfest attendees.

September 3rd will be a day of sun and fun with various clothing-optional events taking place, including a naked pool party and a naked all-female snorkeling trip. But the real highlight of the day will be the ‘Real Women do Drag’ show at the popular nightlife venue, Maralyn’s. The event is $10 to enter, and proceeds will benefit the Key West Business Guild. Best of all, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place Kings and Queens will win prizes!

On Saturday, September 4th, enjoy the beauty of the ocean with a ladies-only sunset sail. Helping to set the mood, Sister Funk will return for an all-acoustic performance on the high seas. Unlimited drinks (including wine, beer, and champagne) and passed appetizers will make this a gorgeous and relaxing way to finish off the night.

Close out the celebration on September 5th with a drag brunch, a few strolls around downtown Key West, and a final dance party at Sidebar at 8 pm.

This is just a sampling of what’s on offer at Womenfest 2021. For the full schedule, or to buy your tickets, click here.

