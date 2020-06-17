Top Posts
Key West Paints Permanent Rainbow Crosswalks to Honor Diversity

The rainbow crosswalks, to us in the City of Key West, mean that everybody is welcome, everybody is equal, everybody is recognized.

Written by Keith Langston • Photo by Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO

Key West has long been considered one of the most LGBTQ-friendly places on the planet. On top of that, the gorgeous sunshine, beautful seaside setting, and dancing palm trees make Key West a wonderful destination for travelers.

And now, the city has decided to permanently display its welcoming attitude by turning all four crosswalks of the intersection at Duval and Petronia street into a strikingly vivid rainbow. The paint used by the city is specifically designed to weather heavy traffic by foot and automobile, guaranteeing the colors will last for years to come.

Finishing touches to the crosswalk (Photo: Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

At a dedication ceremony for the rainbow crosswalks, Key West mayor, Teri Johnston, said, “The rainbow crosswalks, to us in the City of Key West, mean that everybody is welcome, everybody is equal, everybody is recognized, and that we do really abide by the ‘One Human Family’ spirit. Everybody is a part of Key West.”

Key West adopted its One Human Family philosophy back in 2000 and is dedicated to remaining an open and welcoming location for everyone and anyone who wishes to soak up some sun…as well as art, history, and amazing food.

For more information on travelling to Key West during COVID-19, click here for info regarding safety measures and travel requirements.  

You May Also Enjoy:  Ask A Local–KeyWest
