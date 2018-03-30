Top Posts
Home People The Photographic World of Peter ERZVO Zvonár

The Photographic World of Peter ERZVO Zvonár

He is compared with Mapplethorpe, Bianchi or Hamrick, because of his unique style, concepts, and ideas.

PASSPORT Global Studio

Born in Ruzomberok, Slovakia, on the 18th of November 1967, Peter ERZVO Zvonár is a photographer who believes in love and goodness. Since childhood he has stood out in a crowd because of his originality and creativity. His portfolio is influenced deeply by his own personality, especially when it comes to the male physique. His photos focus on the human figure, Christian images, or self-portraits. Peter ERZVO Zvonár follows his heart and desires to create his images and expose the world to what turns him on. He is compared with Mapplethorpe, Bianchi or Hamrick, because of his unique style, concepts, and ideas. His photos want the viewer to know what drives him, and they give us an insight into the world of his art. www.erzvo.com

He will be having a Solo Sale Exhibition in New York City from April 4 -22, 2018 at ARTIFACT Gallery, 84 Orchard Street, Manhattan. There will be an Opening reception on April 4th from 6 – 8 P.M.

1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

DWorld-Underwear-Party

International Gay Nightlife Gurus

December 28, 2015

Steve Grand on Gay Travel, Activism, and More

July 13, 2016

Jason Collins — LGBT Sports Star

February 8, 2017

Craig Ramsay — “Workout’s A Drag”

December 25, 2015
Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston, Up Close and Personal

January 23, 2018

Dave Koz — Smooth-Jazz Icon

November 9, 2017
Laurent Brunner

Laurent Brunner, Director Of Performances & Spectacles At The Palace Of Versailles

February 12, 2018