The Photographic World of Peter ERZVO Zvonár

Born in Ruzomberok, Slovakia, on the 18th of November 1967, Peter ERZVO Zvonár is a photographer who believes in love and goodness. Since childhood he has stood out in a crowd because of his originality and creativity. His portfolio is influenced deeply by his own personality, especially when it comes to the male physique. His photos focus on the human figure, Christian images, or self-portraits. Peter ERZVO Zvonár follows his heart and desires to create his images and expose the world to what turns him on. He is compared with Mapplethorpe, Bianchi or Hamrick, because of his unique style, concepts, and ideas. His photos want the viewer to know what drives him, and they give us an insight into the world of his art. www.erzvo.com

He will be having a Solo Sale Exhibition in New York City from April 4 -22, 2018 at ARTIFACT Gallery, 84 Orchard Street, Manhattan. There will be an Opening reception on April 4th from 6 – 8 P.M.

