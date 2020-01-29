Key West has launched One Human Family to celebrate the diversity and inclusion that Key West and all of the Keys hold so dear. In the Keys, “diversity is encouraged, as a matter of fact, eccentricity and individualism are rewarded…” says JT Thompson in this video. This is also evidenced by the wide range of special events that take place there each year. From LGBTQ staples like PRIDE and Womenfest to more unique festivals like the Zombie Bike Ride or the yearly Fantasy Fest, Key West provides something for everyone to experience and enjoy. In the Keys, come as you are, be yourself, and enjoy the natural beauty, unique culture, and fun-loving people who make this one of the most all-inclusive destinations in the USA.

Check out the Video below. And if you’d like to discover your unique family visit: http://bit.ly/LGBTQKeyWest

Key West: One Human Family from PASSPORT Media on Vimeo.