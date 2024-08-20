Home » Relive The Neon 1990s At Key West Fantasy Fest 2024!

Relive The Neon 1990s At Key West Fantasy Fest 2024!

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Fantasy Fest Parade Unicorns (Photo by Andy Newman Florida Keys News Bureau)

The internationally renowned festival will feature an over-the-top grand parade, costume competitions, glamorous galas, masquerade parties, street fairs, and much more fun.

This year’s Key West Fantasy Fest theme is “It’s a 90s Neon Cosmic Carnival!” which will take revelers through carnivalesque pageantry and 1990s flashbacks from Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 27.

The internationally renowned festival will feature an over-the-top grand parade, costume competitions, glamorous galas, masquerade parties, street fairs, and much more fun.

The “It’s a 90s Neon Cosmic Carnival!” festival will evoke the ‘90s spirit with everything from the era’s goth trend to popular TV shows “Friends” & “Seinfeld,” carnival craziness, space exploration, and the domination of the Y2K frenzy at the decade’s end.

Innovative costuming is of greatest importance since the 10-day schedule features a variety of costume competitions with prizes for the most creative ensembles. It’s highly recommended that people design their costumes and parade floats around the theme. A few possible ideas to let the imagination run wild include ‘90s blockbuster film favorite “Titanic,” the “Harry Potter” book series, or the decade’s neon-bright colors and hip-hop styles.

2024 Fantasy Fest Parade (Photo by Andy Newman, Florida Keys News Bureau)

2024 Fantasy Fest Parade (Photo by Andy Newman, Florida Keys News Bureau)

Kick off the Key West Fantasy Festival at the two-day Bahama Village Goombay Festival happening Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19. The Caribbean-flavored Goombay street party will feature arts and crafts, delicious island-style food, and nonstop musical entertainment. Also happening on Oct. 18, is the Fun and Furryous Royal Coronation soiree and on-stage extravaganza finishing a multiweek fundraiser to benefit the Florida Keys SPCA.

Dress up your furry friend and head to the wacky Pet Masquerade, a festival favorite you won’t want to miss for costumed pets and their people on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The next day brings forth the Key West Business Guild’s 41st annual Headdress Ball, hosted by renowned female impersonator Randy Roberts. “Headliners” at the Headdress Ball will compete for prizes in marvelous masks and one-of-a-kind headpieces.

Hit the streets on Friday, Oct. 25 for the cosmic carnival with a carefree Masquerade March of costumed characters. Marchers are encouraged to bring their loudest noisemakers and percussion instruments and put on display their best ‘90s couture to “light up” the procession through part of Key West’s Old Town.

Alice In Wonderland Fantasy Fest Parade (Photo by Andy Newman, Florida Keys News Bureau)

Alice In Wonderland Fantasy Fest Parade (Photo by Andy Newman, Florida Keys News Bureau)

Merrymakers can also celebrate their festive spirit at a slew of other Fantasy Fest events including a two-night Costume Promenade in the festival’s designated Fantasy Zone, a disco dance party, Fantasy Market in the Key West Historic Seaport, a “Living Art” competition for painted bodies, musical tributes to iconic entertainers, “Tutu Tuesday” celebrations, and don’t forget the Zombie Bike Ride.

Nearly 70,000 spectators are expected to line Whitehead and Duval streets for the eye-catching Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade on Saturday night, Oct. 26. Be prepared for a dazzling parade of enormous floats along with costumed marching groups and bands. The Key West Fantasy Fest parade showcases the enthusiastic spirit and off-beat creativity that represent both the festival and defines the island of Key West for the past 200 years.

Plan Your Escape To Key West Fantasy Fest: fantasyfest.com/

You may also enjoy

The Headdress Ball at Fantasy Fest

The Headdress Ball at Fantasy Fest, Key West

Escape Plan: Key West 

Escape Plan Key West, Florida

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

Related Articles

Budapest To Sitges

Lancaster City, Pennsylvania | Traveling Gourmet

The Ritz-Carlton, Santiago

Key West Welcomes Revelers to Womenfest Sept. 4-8

Fly Into Summer With These Travel Tips

Taking A Chance On Love

PASSPORT’s Favorite Books For June 2024

Editor's Pick

Relive The Neon 1990s At Key West Fantasy Fest 2024!
by Our Editors
Budapest To Sitges
by Jason Heidemann
Chef Arnold Myint
by Marlene Shyer

For You

Recycled Backpack
by Our Editors
What’s New In Long Beach, California
by Marlene Shyer
Passport Concierge: Matthew Hoffer, River House at Odette’s New Hope, Pennsylvania
by Our Editors

Conditions

New York
clear sky
69%
6.8mp/h
0%
60°F
61°
56°
59°
Wed
66°
Thu
73°
Fri
77°
Sat
77°
Sun
Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Tiktok Rss

© 2024 Passport Magazine — All Rights Reserved — NYC USA

Adblock Detected

Please support Passport Magazine by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.