11 Fantastic LGBTQ+ Events That Make Orlando a Rainbow Paradise

Passport Global Studio

by Our Editors
(Photo by AJR_photo)

Pack your bags and head to Orlando to experience some of the best and most engaging LGBTQ+ events in the USA.

“Orlando isn’t just about theme parks and mouse ears, it’s also home to a vibrant LGBTQ+ community with exciting events year-round,” says Jason Lambert who owns and operates The Hammered Lamb, Little Lamb Catering and Events, and Jack & Honey’s in Thornton Park. In addition to his business life in Orlando, Jason supports many local charities, including Zebra Coalition, TheDru Project, Orlando Youth Alliance, and The LGBT+Center. He is proud to have an amazing husband Joe and a spoiled rescue dog, Charlotte. As our go to person in this unique and diverse destination, Jason shares with us his list of 11 fantastic events every LGBTQ+ visitor should experience in Orlando.

COME OUT WITH PRIDE
Orlando’s annual pride celebration turns downtown into a rainbow spectacle. With a massive parade, festival marketplace, and fireworks, it’s a joyous expression of LGBTQ+ pride and community spirit. Expect plenty of color, music, and heart- warming moments. October 19th, 2024. comeoutwithpride.org

Come Out With Pride (Photo by Emily Wray)

GAY DAYS AT WALT DISNEY WORLD
The Magic Kingdom gets an extra sprinkle of magic during Gay Days. While not an official Disney event, thousands of LGBTQ+ folks and allies don red shirts, creating a sea of solidarity and celebration throughout the park. First weekend in June. gaydays.com

Gay Days (Photo courtesy of Gay Days, Inc.)

GIRLS IN WONDERLAND
This women-focused event during Gay Days weekend offers a wonderland of fun for ladies who love ladies. With pool parties, comedy shows, and social mixers, it’s a great way to meet new friends and celebrate in style. First weekend in June. girlsinwonderland.com

ONE MAGICAL WEEKEND
One Magical Weekend combines the thrill of theme parks with exciting parties and events. From daytime pool parties to night- time dances, it’s a weekend full of magic and celebration for the LGBTQ+ communi- ty. First weekend in June (during Gay Days). onemagicalweekend.com

ORLANDO FRINGE FESTIVAL

While not exclusively LGBTQ+, the Orlando Fringe Festival is a haven for diverse, avant-garde performances. Expect a wide array of shows, including many LGBTQ+ themed productions, stand-up comedy, and unique theatrical experiences. Mid to late May. orlandofringe.org

Jason Lambert (Photo courtesy of Jason Lamb)

Hammered Brunch at the Hammered Lamb
This Ivanhoe Village hotspot hosts a popular brunch event every third Saturday. It’s a fun, lively atmosphere where you can enjoy delicious food, flowing mimosas, and great company in a welcoming LGBTQ+ friendly environment. Don’t for- get the Train Shots! Every Third Saturday. thehammeredlamb.com

OUTCON
The LGBT+ Center Orlando presents OutCon, a vibrant celebration of pop culture at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. This inclusive convention showcases the creativity and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, featuring anime, comics, gaming, and more. Enjoy engaging panels with industry leaders and unique merchandise from LGBTQ+ creators. It’s a welcoming space for all fans to express their passions and be themselves! November 2-3, 2024. thecenterorlando.org

ORLANDO REN THEATRE
The Orlando Ren Theatre showcases the rich diversity of our community. Run by a dedicated team from various backgrounds, including many LGBTQ+ individuals, this theatre company works tirelessly to produce a variety of high-caliber events and shows. Their productions range from innovative interpretations of classics to original works, including the extremely popular Nosferatu. Various dates throughout the year. rentheatre.com

SOUTHERN NIGHTS – GIRL THE PARTY GIRL
The Party at Southern Nights is the go- to event for queer women in Orlando every Saturday. It’s the biggest sapphic celebration in town, featuring top DJs, the Les Vixens burlesque dancers, and a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere for all. Every Saturday night. southernnightsorl.com/girl-the-party

Southern Nights, Girl the Party (Photo by astrastudio)

ZEBRA COALITION YOUTH PROM
The Zebra Coalition hosts this special prom for LGBTQ+ youth, providing a safe and affirming space for young people to celebrate and be themselves. It’s a heart- warming event that allows LGBTQ+ teens to experience this high school milestone in a supportive environment. Usually in spring (April or May). zebrayouth.org

Bites, Sips and Hips at Jack & Honey’s Presented by Blue Lala Entertainment and hosted by the fabulous Blue Star, Bites, Sips and Hips is a monthly dinner show at Jack & Honey’s in Orlando. This unique event combines culinary delights with top- notch entertainment. Enjoy a 3-course dinner while being dazzled by performances from some of Orlando’s most renowned artists. Monthly. jackandhoneys.com

Orlando Pride Parade (Photo by Ashleys Eye)

ORLANDO truly shines as a vibrant, welcoming destination for the LGBTQ+ community. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly pride events, exciting nightlife, or elegant dinner shows, the City Beautiful has something for everyone. Come and experience the magic for yourself!

Passport Magazine Logo

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

