Ski Into Switzerland This Winter

Switzerland’s Arosa Gay Ski Week will be held January 18 to 25, 2025.

The best months to ski the slopes in Switzerland are December through March, so start planning your next ski getaway to beautiful Switzerland now!

Swiss International Air Lines is known as the skier’s airline of choice because Skis fly free! Each passenger can Check one set of ski or snowboard equipment on their travels free of charge.

For your flight, SWISS always offers the best quality of catering with fresh and varied meals. While onboard, find exclusive gourmet experiences in SWISS First, award-winning delights in SWISS Business, and more choices in SWISS Premium Economy. Discover the best in-flight entertainment on long-haul flights and get some shopping done while in-flight with SWISS’s duty-free shopping. Plus enjoy scrumptious Swiss chocolate on every flight.

There’s a plethora of astounding resorts to choose from in Switzerland, and two of the best regions for luxurious snowy getaways are the picturesque Jungfrau and Valais regions. The Jungfrau Region is perfect for outdoor fans and features four large ski areas.

Luxury accommodations in Jungfrau Region include the elegant Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa, Boutique Hotel Glacier, Royal St Georges MGallery, Hotel Bergwelt Grindelwald, as well as a slew of other charming accommodations from which to choose.

The Valais Region offers various ski slopes and is also a starting point for the scenic Glacier Express train. The 7.5-hour journey goes through the Swiss Alps and features eye-catching panoramic views. Glamorous places to stay in Valais include CERVO Mountain Resort, The Omina, Grand Hotel Zermatterhof, Mont Cervin Palace, plus many other resorts that cater to skiers.

Ski the slopes and celebrate acceptance, diversity, and inclusivity in Arosa, Switzerland!

Certainly one of the highlights for LGBTQ+ skiers during winter in Switzerland is the annual Arosa Gay Ski Week that is happening from January 18 – 25, 2025. Some of last year’s signature events included a Break The Ice Welcome Party, the Fabulous Downhill Skiing Arosa Drag Race Competition, the Splash Pool Party, and a variety of other entertaining events.

Friendship Dinners throughout Arosa Gay Ski Week consisted of a Fire & Flame Dinner Show, Night Sledging & Cheese Fondue, a Frostok Brunch, plus a diverse array of drag-themed and international dinners.

Be sure to bring your best winter-white attire because the funtastic week finished with the White Snowball Closing Party last year and may well again this year. Check the Arosa Gay Ski Week Calendar.

There are many gay-friendly partner hotels and a variety of other LGBTQ+-friendly private accommodations that offer special packages for Arosa Gay Ski Week.

To get to Arosa Gay Ski Week by air, fly SWISS into ZURICH International Airport and hop on the train to Zurich HB, then change for the Intercity Express train to CHUR, followed by a connection to the Arosa train.

When returning home, SWISS Business Class passengers can relax in and enjoy the SWISS Alpine Lounge at Zurich Airport. The lounge blends the allure of a rustic Alpine lodge with the comfortable feeling of the already established SWISS lounges. Combing the best of both worlds, the defining characteristics include a new visual and culinary approach.

SWISS offers nonstop flights to Zurich from Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York (JFK & EWR), Miami, San Francisco, and Washington DC. In Canada, you can also fly nonstop to Zurich from Montreal and Toronto.

