From Switzerland to Aspen, New Zealand to Austria, our International Gay Ski Calendar 2019 features all the incredible Ski Weeks, Apres Parties, and Events you won’t want to miss.
|January 2019
|The Slopes
|Après Ski
|January 19-26
Arosa Gay Ski Week Arosa, Switzerland
www.arosa-gayskiweek.com
|
|
|January 13-20
Aspen Gay Ski Week Aspen, CO
www.gayskiweek.com
|
|
|January 2019
|The Slopes
|Après Ski
|January 24-27
Winter Rendezvous Stowe, VT
www.winterrendezvous.com
|
|
|January 20-27
WinterPRIDE Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
www.gaywhistler.com
|
|