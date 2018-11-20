From Switzerland to Aspen, New Zealand to Austria, our International Gay Ski Calendar 2019 features all the incredible Ski Weeks, Apres Parties, and Events you won’t want to miss.

January 2019 The Slopes Après Ski January 19-26

Arosa Gay Ski Week Arosa, Switzerland

www.arosa-gayskiweek.com Ski area now boasts 140 miles of pistes connected by gondola

Big slopes of the Graubünden mountains in a small, remote Swiss village

Elevation: 5,7000 ft. above sea level

Groomed slopes suited for novice to expert skiers and snowboarders

Play all day in a snow park with pipes and jumps Eleven LGBT-friendly hotels (one-five stars)

Get in the spirit with a Drag Ski Race and White Snow Ball

Taste a Swiss tradition at fondue under the stars, before sledging back to the village

Nightlife? Choose between a classical concert and a dance party with the Gogo Gods.

Jump in the Splash Pool Party with a tiki bar, underwater massages, and speedos for days January 13-20

Aspen Gay Ski Week Aspen, CO

www.gayskiweek.com Access to four mountains in the heart of the Rockies with just one lift ticket

42 lifts raise you up from downtown Aspen and within White River National Forest

Experienced guides on hand to help at all levels

Pack your shades and ski goggles–Aspen enjoys 300+ days of sunshine each year Opening cocktail reception party

Downhill costume parade and contest

A moonlit gondola ride to a mountaintop dance party. Swoon!

All proceeds benefit The Roaring Fork Gay and Lesbian Community Fund

How can you say no to daily hot tub parties?

Grand finale – party with over 750 people at the Ruby Red Pool Party!

January 2019 The Slopes Après Ski January 24-27

Winter Rendezvous Stowe, VT

www.winterrendezvous.com Test yourself on Mt. Mansfield, the highest mountain in Vermont

New inter-mountain gondola quickly connects you to both mountains

116 trails across 40 miles of terrain

The 30th Annual, making it the longest-running gay ski week on the east coast Kick off with a swanky 8-lane bowling party!

Treat yourself to the spa at Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa

Get lit at the 3D Laser Black-out Party!

Watch ice become art in the professional ice carving competition!

Downhill Costume Drag Fundraising Competition

Bring your best blow-up toy for the Wet n Wild Pool Party Extravaganza January 20-27

WinterPRIDE Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

www.gaywhistler.com Lose yourself in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia

Considered by many to be the #1 ski resort in North America

Ski the same slopes as former Olympians

Is 8,000 acres of snowy playground enough for you?

Enjoy the view on the new Whistler Village Gondola! 3,000 attendees from 26 nations in 2014—largest ever!

An all-male drag company presents a hilarious ballet show

Comedy performance by international celebrity Pam Ann

Turn up the heat at the SPLASH pool party!

Closing party Snowball25 ends the week with style

International Gay Ski Calendar 2019 was last modified: by

Pages: 1 2 3 4