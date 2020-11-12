The Most Beautiful Destination in Each State (Part I)

The United States of America is a big, beautiful place. So big, in fact, that naming just one destination as the most beautiful would be unfair. In reality, each and every state in the union has jaw-dropping, gorgeous, and breathtaking destinations filled with wonder and adventure. The USA is a nation that beckons travelers to enjoy nature, seek out new experiences, and explore all that this unique country has to offer. In Part 1 of our series, we feature the most beautiful destination from Alabama to Georgia.

ALABAMA

Gulf Shores

Located just south of Alabama’s mainland is the Gulf Shores, which is loaded with mile-upon-mile of gorgeous, white sand beaches. The area is also home to sleepy canals and marshlands that make a perfect home for a bountiful array of wildlife, like alligators, bobcats, sea turtles, deer, and more. It’s perfect for anyone looking for adventure, as well as anyone just looking to relax.

ALASKA

Kenai Fjords

The Kenai Fjords were formed from massive glaciers that carved their way down mountainsides from the Harding Icefield above (which is currently 700 sq. miles wide). The erosion caused by the glaciers has created dramatic and stunning natural formations, all set to the backdrop of the Gulf of Alaska. The region is one of the best kayaking destinations in the world, and adventurers are treated with a great deal of marine life, like orcas, sea otters, harbor seals, and more.

ARIZONA

Sedona

Sedona is famous for its red rock formations, like Bear Mountain, Cathedral Rock, and “The Mitten”. The region’s red stone is formed from an oxidized orange-colored sandstone that’s found only in the Sedona region and was deposited over 250 million years ago. The area is also famous for its energy vortexes. Native tribes believed that energy moved differently in Sedona, creating areas of “upflow” and “inflow” energy. Nowadays, people from all over the world travel to Sedona for physical and spiritual healing.

ARKANSAS

Whitaker Point

Located in the heart of the Ozark Forest, Whitaker Point is a rock that juts out over a cliff, giving you panoramic views of mountains, woods, and epic sunsets. The trail to the lookout is equally as stunning. Along the way, you’ll pass a waterfall as well as colorful wildflowers in the spring and summer, and fiery autumn foliage in the fall. It’s no wonder Disney used this location for the opening scene of Tuck Everlasting.

CALIFORNIA

Yosemite

Millions of people visit Yosemite each year. It’s a destination so phenomenally stunning that it’s impossible to capture with words alone. From towering rock formations like Half Dome and El Capitan, to majestic waterfalls like Vernal Fall and the Bridalveil Falls, and even to the quiet and peaceful Tuolumne Meadows, every turn you take in Yosemite makes you feel like you’ve found paradise.

COLORADO

Mesa Verde

Around the year 1190, the Ancestral Puebloan people migrated from living on the top of Mesa Verde to underneath its hanging rock. The civilization ended up carving an entire city below the cliff. This gave the Puebloans natural protection from the elements and safety from other tribes. Now, the city has been preserved and serves as an example of just how advanced this ancient civilization truly was.

CONNECTICUT

Mystic Harbor

Mystic Harbor shines with activity. Fishing boats making their way out to sea, lighthouses standing tall, families enjoying a day at the beach…it’s quintessentially New England, and with loads of parks, trails, beaches, and historic sites all around, there’s plenty to see and do.

DELAWARE

Bombay Hook

The Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge is a birder’s paradise. Throughout the year, various species use the salt marsh as a resting point during migrations. At times, thousands of ducks, geese, and teals can be seen wading in the waters. At other times, the region is a refuge for shorebirds like sandpipers and plovers. It’s also a year-round home for the Bald Eagle. The area’s unique ecosystem makes it one of the most valuable wildlife refuges in the country.

FLORIDA

Florida Keys

The Florida Keys is a long archipelago just south of Florida’s mainland. They’re renowned for their gorgeous coral reefs, cobalt blue skies, and the islands’ multitude of emerald palm trees. The two ends of the Keys are protected as National Parks, with Dry Tortugas to the west, and Biscayne to the East. The islands are great for boating, paddling, walking along sandy shores, and of course, simply relaxing and enjoy the sights and sounds of the tropics.

GEORGIA

Savannah’s Old Town

Savannah manages to combine city life with the outdoors at every turn. The town was designed with small parks dotted along every few blocks (Savannah calls them “squares”) and many of the major avenues are lined with parks that are loaded with palm trees, live oaks, park benches, and walking paths. In Savannah, you never feel far from the outdoors.