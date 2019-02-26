The Suite Life – THE GRAND RESORT AND SPA FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA

One of the most important considerations for us when planning a trip is the type of accommodations available in our preferred destination. When it comes to visiting Fort Lauderdale, there are wonderful hotel and resort choices from small boutique hotels and large five-star resorts to clothing-optional sanctuaries for gay men.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary this year is The Grand Resort and Spa (539 North Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Tel: 954-630-3000. www.grandresort.net), Fort Lauderdale’s premiere gay-owned and operated men’s resort and spa that first opened in 1999. We stayed here on two recent trips to Fort Lauderdale, and as soon as we checked in we felt right at home.

As an all-male resort, the vibe is casual, chic, and totally relaxing. The clothingoptional areas are tropical and fun, and all guests seem to enjoy getting to know one another over breakfast, evening drinks, or late-night soaks in the hot tubs.

Whether you are visiting the area for business or pleasure, The Grand Resort and Spa is a great choice in terms of the amenities they provide their guests and the close proximity to the beach, just a block and a half away.

Every morning, as soon as we were up, we’d take a walk along the beach or go for a swim in the ocean. Back at The Grand Resort and Spa a light continental breakfast awaits or you can ask the concierge for dining recommendations in the neighborhood.

Many of the guests here will lounge by the pool in the morning before going out to explore the local attractions. On certain evenings, the resort hosts a complimentary happy hour with wine, Champagne, and snacks. This is a great opportunity to get to know the other guests from around the world.

You may or may not be surprised to learn that some of the guys you just met are going on the same gay Caribbean cruise that you’re on! The local cruise terminal, Port Everglades, is one of the top three cruise ports in the world. It is home to 39 cruise ships and ten cruise lines that feature a variety of international destinations and itineraries.

