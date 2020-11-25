Top Posts
Home Hotels + Resorts Dreamscape: Santiago Resort, Palm Springs, California

Dreamscape: Santiago Resort, Palm Springs, California

Santiago Resort, Palm Springs, California

Situated in Palm Springs next to the majestic San Jacinto Mountains, the Santiago Resort is a men’s only desert oasis retreat. After settling into one of their suites, complete with a private patio and in-room fireplace, enjoy the resort’s decadent saltwater pool, lined with daybeds and hammocks, or hop on one of their complimentary bicycles and explore the town. By day, feel invigorated at one of the resort’s outdoor showers, and by night, stargaze with friends at the community firepit. When it comes time to explore Palm Springs and its plethora of pleasures, the Santiago’s centralized location puts you right in the middle of the action. From restaurants, to nightlife, to nature hikes, it’s all just a short distance from the resort grounds. Rates begin at $160 per night. www.santiagoresort.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
70
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Jennie Kell, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa

Passport Concierge: Jennie Kell, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa, Paradise Valley, Arizona

September 2, 2020
Four Seasons Resort Oahu

Four Seasons Resort, O’ahu at Ko Olina

July 8, 2020

Mohonk Mountain House, Hudson Valley, New York

October 23, 2020
InterContinental Malta Club Lounge

The Suite Life: InterContinental Malta

May 1, 2020
Mark Vorderbruggen - Fort Lauderdale Marriott

PASSPORT Concierge: Mark Vorderbruggen, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa

April 22, 2020

What’s Up With The Boycott of The Dorchester Collection, and Where Do We Go From Here?

March 18, 2020
Carlos Amaral - W Mexico City - PASSPORT Concierge

PASSPORT Concierge: Carlos Amaral, W Mexico City

February 26, 2020