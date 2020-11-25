Dreamscape: Santiago Resort, Palm Springs, California

Situated in Palm Springs next to the majestic San Jacinto Mountains, the Santiago Resort is a men’s only desert oasis retreat. After settling into one of their suites, complete with a private patio and in-room fireplace, enjoy the resort’s decadent saltwater pool, lined with daybeds and hammocks, or hop on one of their complimentary bicycles and explore the town. By day, feel invigorated at one of the resort’s outdoor showers, and by night, stargaze with friends at the community firepit. When it comes time to explore Palm Springs and its plethora of pleasures, the Santiago’s centralized location puts you right in the middle of the action. From restaurants, to nightlife, to nature hikes, it’s all just a short distance from the resort grounds. Rates begin at $160 per night. www.santiagoresort.com

