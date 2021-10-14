Want to combine the durability and adventure-ready features of the GoPro with the stunning photo quality of a proper camera? The Panasonic LUMIX TS7 camera does just that. Built tough with drop protection up to 6.6 feet, freeze protection down to 14 degrees F (-10 C), and waterproof down to 102 feet, this camera can literally go anywhere. Better yet, with 4K quality, numerous filters, panorama mode, and a 20.4 megapixel MOS sensor, the camera isn’t just built to last, it’s built for excellent photography and video. $499.99. www.panasonic.com

Great Photos Anywhere was last modified: by