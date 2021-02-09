Celebrate from National Pizza Day to Pi Day with Aperol

February 9th is National Pizza Day. It’s a day where everyone can savor and enjoy the culinary tradition of pizza. Plus, with Mardi Gras and Carnivale being canceled this year due to COVID-19, National Pizza Day is the perfect way to have your own little celebration! Make your own, order out, get delivery, and pair it with pizza’s official cocktail, the Aperol spritz.

To celebrate, Aperol teamed up with Passport to bring you the official spritz recipe, and they’ve also created a way for you to help donate to charity…without spending a penny! Between now and Pi Day (March 14th) Aperol will donate $3.14 (get it?) to Another Round, Another Rally every time someone shares @AperolUSA and #AperolLovesPizza on Instagram. Another Round, Another Rally is a nonprofit that’s providing resources and financial assistance to members of the hospitality community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, celebrate by helping a worthy cause, making a fabulous pizza, and treating yourself by crafting the perfect Aperol spritz every time. Here’s how it’s done:

Aperol Spritz ‘Perfect Serve’ Recipe

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Equal part Aperol

Equal part Prosecco

Soda, served from siphon or a chilled bottle

Slice of orange

Instructions: In a glass full of ice, combine Prosecco followed by Aperol in equal parts. Add a splash of soda and garnish with an orange slice.

For an easy way to remember how to create the perfect Aperol Spritz, think P.A.S.S.!

P – Prosecco

A – Aperol

S – Splash of Soda

S – Slice of Orange

Celebrate National Pizza Day and Pi Day with a delicious pizza pi(e). For a list of the best pizza in America, check out our ranking here. And don’t forget to hop on Instagram and use @AperolUSA and #AperolLovesPizza to help donate $3.14 to hospitality workers around the country!

You may also like: