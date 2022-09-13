Dreamscape — Fairmont Orchid, Hawai’i Island

FAIRMONT ORCHID

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

For those looking to experience a true Hawaiian journey, the resort’s Hui Holokai Beach Club provides rentals and guided excursions to help guests explore the ocean. From paddle boarding tours to outrigger canoe adventures, snorkeling, and more, it’s a great way to get out on the water with local experts. After a long day by the sea, come back and relax at the Orchid’s Spa With No Walls, their award winning outdoor spa. The ‘Awa Earth and Fire treatment is their signature and uses Hawaii’s natural wonders to restore and invigorate. As with all Fairmont properties, the resort has passionate and resourceful concierges who can also help you plan outings off-property as well—from helicopter tours to the best hiking locations, and even setting up visits to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. When it comes food, the Fairmont Orchid has a variety of delectable dining options. Dive into laidback beach classics by the water, swim up to a fresh-catch dinner on the sand, sit down to a decadent paʻina (feast) in relaxed oceanfront elegance, or take a culinary journey through Asian culture and savor all the flavors the islands have to offer. E ʻai kakou (Bon appetit)!

Rates start at $899 USD. www.Fairmont.com

