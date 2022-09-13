Top Posts
Home Hotels + Resorts Dreamscape — Fairmont Orchid, Hawai’i Island

Dreamscape — Fairmont Orchid, Hawai’i Island

Fairmont Orchid Hawaii (Photo by Brandon Barre)

From paddle boarding tours to outrigger canoe adventures, snorkeling and more, it's a great way to get out on the water ...

Fairmont Orchid Hawaii (Photo by Brandon Barre)

FAIRMONT ORCHID
HAWAI‘I ISLAND

For those looking to experience a true Hawaiian journey, the resort’s Hui Holokai Beach Club provides rentals and guided excursions to help guests explore the ocean. From paddle boarding tours to outrigger canoe adventures, snorkeling, and more, it’s a great way to get out on the water with local experts. After a long day by the sea, come back and relax at the Orchid’s Spa With No Walls, their award winning outdoor spa. The ‘Awa Earth and Fire treatment is their signature and uses Hawaii’s natural wonders to restore and invigorate. As with all Fairmont properties, the resort has passionate and resourceful concierges who can also help you plan outings off-property as well—from helicopter tours to the best hiking locations, and even setting up visits to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. When it comes food, the Fairmont Orchid has a variety of delectable dining options. Dive into laidback beach classics by the water, swim up to a fresh-catch dinner on the sand, sit down to a decadent paʻina (feast) in relaxed oceanfront elegance, or take a culinary journey through Asian culture and savor all the flavors the islands have to offer. E ʻai kakou (Bon appetit)!
Rates start at $899 USD. www.Fairmont.com

You may also enjoy

Dreamscape: Baoase Luxury Resort, Curacao

Dreamscape: BAOASE LUXURY RESORT, CURACAO

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
55
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The Silo, Cape Town, South Africa

May 3, 2018

The Retreat At The Blue Lagoon, Grindavík, Iceland

July 3, 2018
Best Airport Hotels Opening Spread

Staying Power: Airport Hotels

December 8, 2021
Brian Crawford - Kimper Sawyer Hotel in Sacramento, California

Passport Concierge: Brian Crawford, Kimpton Sawyer Hotel, Sacramento, California

August 24, 2021

Belmond Casa De Sierra Nevada, San Miguel De Allende, Mexico

March 18, 2016

Kimpton Angler’s Hotel in Miami Beach

November 15, 2019
Chef Bobby Barker, the Inn at Crystal Lake

Food and Wine: Chef Bobby Barker

September 15, 2021

Leave a Comment