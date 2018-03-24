Top Posts
Bosca Bag

Bosca is a 100-year-old, family-owned brand that prides itself on its passion for craftsmanship and discernment. Italian immigrant Hugo Bosca originally started the company in 1911 and three generations later, Hugo’s two grandsons work hard each day to create beautiful and richly inspired products that are also durable and functional. Each piece of leather is hand-inspected and hand-stained, and they get better with age and use. The Vintage Duffel bag is perfect for traveling around the world or carrying to work every day with its comfortable trolley strap and heavyduty construction. 11.5″ x 19.5″ x 9.25″. $750. www.bosca.com

