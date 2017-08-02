The Palm Beaches: Affordable Luxury This Summer

As one of the wealthiest counties in the state of Florida, it should come as no surprise that The Palm Beaches is home to some of the most fabulous places in the country. Whether it’s the pristine beaches, luxurious hotels, five star restaurants, historic landmarks, or opulent mansions, there is always something to discover on the sunny east coast of Florida.

A collection of 39 cities and towns stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta, The Palm Beaches boasts 47 miles of beaches. With watersports, eco-activities like touring the everglades, farm-fresh dining options, cultural offerings such as the Flagler Museum, and lodgings that range from luxury beachfront resorts to in-town hotels, there’s something for everyone in America’s First Resort Destination®. Go to Boca Raton and shop in Mizner Park before heading to Tanzy (301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432, http://www.tanzyrestaurant.com/) for an eclectic brunch with candied bacon and orange marmalade mimosas. If you’re feeling like a beach day head on over to Delray where you can lounge on the beach and grab a quick bite at BurgerFi (6 S Ocean Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33483, https://burgerfi.com/) to satisfy your hunger. Enticing? Well we’re just getting started.

That’s right, The Palm Beaches are rolling out the red carpet for absolutely everyone this summer with free-night promotions at 16 hotels and resorts, and a build-your-own-adventure Discover Pass that provides discounts at area attractions. In addition, The Palm Beaches has a plethora of affordable and luxurious offers for you and/or your loved ones to enjoy the beauty that awaits in the sunny state.

FREE-NIGHT PROMOTIONS

The following is just a sample of the hotels and resorts offering free-night promotions.

The Breakers — Palm Beach

Founded on the sands of Palm Beach in 1896, The Breakers is known for its gracious staff and seaside glamour. Amenities geared to families include a 6,100-square-foot Family Entertainment Center and interactive playground, Camp Breakers for kids ages 3-12, poolside bungalows for daytime rental, and a roster of activities designed for guests of all ages. While here, guests also receive complimentary daily benefits, including free daily breakfast, kids’ menu meals for ages 12 and under, unlimited golf, and more. (Applicable to guests booked at prevailing rack rates. Not available to groups).

Stay Longer and Save More: Sixth night free when you stay six consecutive nights in a Premium Guest Room category or higher. Available May 1 – October 31, 2017 (some restrictions may apply). Use promotion code SUMMER6 to enjoy this special offer. To book, visit www.thebreakers.com.

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach — Palm Beach

Guests at this five-star, five-diamond resort situated on an expansive beach enjoy 180-degree views of the Atlantic Ocean from the family-friendly outdoor pool. A complimentary ‘Kids For All Seasons’ program includes daily activities such as sandcastle making, shell finding, nature walks, arts and crafts, music and movies.

Stay Longer – Fourth Night Free: Stay three nights, and the fourth night is free. Available through September 30, 2017. To book, call 561-582-2800.

Delray Sands Resort — Highland Beach

Nestled between Boca Raton and Delray Beach, Delray Sands combines the intimacy of a boutique hotel with resort-style amenities in an oceanfront setting. Families will appreciate the separate children’s pool and proximity to Palm Beach’s top attractions, including shopping and entertainment at Mizner Park and Delray’s Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

Have an Extra Night on the Beach: Stay two nights, and the third night is free. Available through December 18, 2017. To book, call 866-943-0950.

Wyndham Grand Jupiter At Harbourside Place — Jupiter

Edging Jupiter’s Intracoastal Waterway, the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place is surrounded by distinctive dining, shopping, and entertainment. After a refreshing night’s sleep in plush, signature bedding, guests can enjoy a swim in the sparkling rooftop pool, then lounge poolside with a hand-crafted cocktail, while soaking up the views and gentle breezes.

Fourth Night Free: Stay three nights, and the fourth night is free. Available through December 23, 2017. To book, call 561-273-6600.

BUILD-YOUR-OWN-ADVENTURE DISCOVER PASS

For the first time, visitors who purchase a Discover Pass can build their own adventure. What’s a discover pass you ask? A Discover Pass is a summer savings package that partner attractions offer discounted rates, averaging around 20 percent savings. Current discounts will run through September 30, 2017.

Discover Pass participants include:

• Accomplice Brewery & Ciderworks – coming soon

• Damn Good Beer Bus

• Due South Brewing Co. – coming soon

• Jupiter Outdoor Center

• Kayak Lake Worth

• Palm Beach Zoo

• Rapids Waterpark – coming soon

• South Florida Science Center & Aquarium

• Visit Palm Beach

• West Palm Beach Food Tours – coming soon

If you are interested in a Discover Pass head on over to http://www.thepalmbeaches.com/discover-pass to save on your next vacation now!

Like what you’ve seen so far? There’s so much more! Visit here for more: http://www.thepalmbeaches.com/all-hotel-packages to find the best hotel deal for you!